Dominican Domingo German signs contract with Pittsburgh

Has been one of the most interesting markets of this low season pittsburgh pirates, The franchise has acquired the services of several pitchers to strengthen their staff. One of them, perhaps the most recognized, is Cuba. aroldis chapmanLuxury reliever who signed for one year and $10.5 millions of dollars.

Pittsburgh Pirates, fourth place in the Central Conference National League In 2023 (76-86), wants to improve its position in 2024. The Board understood that one of the areas of the game that needs the most reinforcement is pitching and is continuing to work on it.

Domingo Germán will strengthen the Pittsburgh Pirates’ starting pitching.

This March 15, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed the Dominican right-hander, domingo german, « RHP Dominic German signs one-year deal with Pirates, says source $1.5 million And a mutual option for 2025″so Mike Rodriguez reported In your X account.

Just a few minutes ago, enrique rojas Of espn He talked about the synergy between the team and Quisquean. “Sources: The Pirates and Dominican pitcher Domingo Germán are talking about a possible meeting”, expert explained,

With Germain, the Pittsburgh team acquired a player with six years of experience in the majors. new York Yankees, Similarly, the Dominican right-hander has been shaky, but at his best he was also able to deliver the No. 24 perfect game in MLB history.

This feat was achieved in June 2023 and did not happen after that felix hernandez On 15 August 2012. Last season with the New York team, he averaged 4.56 with five wins and seven losses. Additionally, he played 108.2 innings and was out 114 Hitters.

The Pittsburgh Pirates strengthened their pitching which finished eleventh in the National League in earned run average and games won. In fact one of the weak points of the staff was the starting players area. Now, Domingo Germán will be one of the people in charge of changing this narrative in the upcoming season.