This is a free service from Costco you probably didn’t know about

costco wholesale is a recognized chain of stores in which its customers, through membership, can enter the aisles of the stores and are able to choose From hundreds of items specially selected for their quality, This is what has established this chain as one of the best and favorite by its customers and new visitors.

Its online portal describes it as a series provides the best products Regarding price, quality.

It indicates on its online portal, “Costco is an international chain of hypermarkets with a wholesale price club format that aims to offer the best prices on quality products.”

Costco chain offers Home appliance products, confectionery, hospitality, car spare parts, tyres, television, sporting goods, electronic appliances, toys, cameras, watches, perfumes, books, household products, beauty, health, furniture, appliances And everything for the office.

Apart from these products, Costco offers completely free serviceTo enrich the experience of all your customers, this service can be availed by any type of visitor, regardless of their membership type.

What service does Costco provide for free?

For all Costco customers, regardless of membership type, Access to professional eye examsWhich indicates the store’s commitment to all its visitors and their well-being.

Other Free Costco Services

Care and maintenance of your lenses

hearing test

tire calibration

nutritionist