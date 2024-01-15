This is a “trap” of manufacturers to make you buy more

Fire in the microwave oven (Getty Creative) (Alexander Pykhteev via Getty Images)

If you’re in your 40s, you probably grew up in a household where the refrigerator, dishwasher, washing machine, or dryer were rarely replaced. However, it is possible that in your adult life you have had to purchase and replace one of these devices on more than one occasion. What happened? Why does the useful life of these devices seem to be shorter and shorter?

Premature purchase of a new appliance occurs for many different reasons. Particularly in the consumer electronics and information technology sectors, technological innovation and the desire for a new device are often reasons for purchase. But a very important factor is also the replacement of broken equipment.

This report published by the Wall Street Journal analyzes the reasons for this problem. It contains a devastating information: US households will spend 43% more on appliances in 2023 than in 2013The inflation-adjusted average is rising from $390 to $558, according to Euromonitor International. And according to the Labor Department, prices in this category are expected to decline 12% from the beginning of 2013 to the end of 2023. i.e, Technology is cheaper, but breaks more easily,

This phenomenon happens all over the world. For example, in Germany, the proportion of large appliances replaced in less than five years due to defects increased from 3.5% to 8.3% between 2014 and 2023. A consumer survey conducted for the study revealed that nearly one-third of respondents are not satisfied with the useful life of their appliances.

A similar study in Canada found that Canada’s e-waste has tripled This is higher than in the last two decades and is expected to continue increasing. Researchers at the University of Waterloo conducted a comprehensive e-waste estimate to better understand the life cycle of electronic items from point of sale to disposal.

The study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials analyzed e-waste data dating back to 1971. E-waste includes discarded electronic products such as computers, televisions, mobile phones, electronic toys and consumer goods such as household lighting. Large appliances like refrigerators or washing machines. Research shows that per capita electronic waste production has increased from 8.3 kg in 2000 to 25.3 kg in 2020.

All these facts are ecologically unacceptable. Across all product groups studied in the Canadian mega-analysis (televisions, laptops, washing machines), short-lived products impose a much greater burden on the environment than appliances with longer useful lives. Take the example of a washing machine: the energy demand and global warming potential over a 5-year lifetime is about 40% higher than that of a washing machine with a 20-year lifetime. According to the authors of the research, these figures already take into account potential improvements in energy efficiency.

Why do appliances last less now than they did a few years ago?

It is difficult to find evidence that manufacturers are planning to shorten the life (obsolescence) of products. Instead, manufacturers take into account a certain product lifetime depending on target groups, applications and product cycles. For example, in the case of television, consumers expect news within a year. This cycle of innovation can weaken quality, so some TVs are tested only for a few known weaknesses, not as a whole.

If we compare them with the devices of 10, 20 or 30 years ago, today’s devices Lots of functions, lots of electronic components, and they’re also more efficient, All those little programs and dials on new appliances are very convenient, but electronic components don’t mix well with the moisture that’s typically present in a dishwasher, refrigerator, or washing machine. Additionally, many parts of new devices are made of plastic, which is a less durable material than steel or copper, for example.

As new devices have more digital “extras”, it is necessary to carefully read the book that we usually keep in the drawer or throw straight into the trash: the user manual. In it, we will find specific recommendations for that model and its characteristics; Following them will increase its useful life.

At some point, all appliances will stop working, so it’s a good idea to factor appliance replacement costs into your household budget. It is true that it is not easy to predict exactly when the dishwasher will spill its soapy water on the kitchen floor or when the refrigerator will stop cooling; What seems clear is that most modern refrigerators last less time than older ones.

