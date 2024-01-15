XXIV Monthly Continuing Medical Update Course in Allergy, Pediatrics and Internal Medicine 2024

Conferences will be given every month, with the first conference focusing on related specialties and the last conference focusing on allergy and clinical immunology

Inaugurates the XXIV Monthly Continuing Medical Update Course 2024 in Allergy, Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, organized by the Allergy and Clinical Immunology Service of the University Hospital of Puebla (HUP), with the aim of informing and updating students, specialists and first contact doctors Went. ,

Maria Virginia Ortega Alejandre, director of HUP, highlighted the work that the organizers have been doing for 24 years: “Thank you for continuing to hold these conferences so that all doctors stay up to date and do not lose touch with the innovations of medicine that will bring us this season. Provides”.

Following the inauguration, the first of the ten conferences that make up the programme, “Insulin Resistance, Assessment and Management”, was given by HUP trainee, José Sergio Papaqui Tapia. These presentations will be given monthly, with the first focusing on related specialties and the last on allergy and clinical immunology.

The topics that stand out are “Early diagnosis and timely treatment of prostate pathology”, “Differential diagnosis of acute abdomen”, and “Effect of ultra-processed foods on allergic diseases”, among others.

From HUP, Aida López García, head of the Allergy and Clinical Immunology Service and organizer of the course, participated in the event; María Guadalupe González González, head of the Medical Subdirectorate; Fernando Navarro Tovar, Deputy Director of Teaching, Research and Training in Health; Christopherson Gengini Caballero López, Juan Jesús Ríos López and Sergio Papaqui Tapia, course coordinators; and Erica Villada Villada, head of the welcoming committee.

