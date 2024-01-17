This is how Samsung announced the launch of its new personal wellness application

The story follows a modern youth who explains how the new AI-based Samsung Health is helping to transform his everyday habits, ushering in a new era in health technology.

In a world where personal well-being is a growing priority, Samsung has taken a step into the future with the launch of Samsung Health for daily well-being powered by Galaxy AI. With global studies showing that only 12% of people feel that their well-being is at the right point and 45% of Gen Z avoid seeking help due to lack of comfort in discussing it, brands are upping the game with their latest innovation. Trying to change.

As part of the annual Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung presented this development through a short film made by Ogilvy New York. The story follows a modern young man who comes face to face with his prehistoric instincts as portrayed by a caveman. The hero shares how the new Samsung Health based on artificial intelligence is helping him transform his daily habits, thus ushering in a new era in health technology.

Samsung Health not only offers a revolutionary approach to health monitoring, but also addresses the need for personalization. Integrating seamlessly with Samsung’s device ecosystem, it provides personalized recommendations to improve sleep, exercise and daily activity. This synergy between technology and lifestyle strives to bring positive change.

“Samsung has an exciting vision for the future of people’s health and is creating solutions based on the real, intuitive and unfiltered way people make decisions about their well-being every day. We wanted to acknowledge that reality and at the same time sidestep the issue by explaining that decision in a humorous way. “We are delighted to help Samsung usher in this new era in its technology,” said Mohammed Dia, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy New York.

Samsung Health isn’t just an app; A tool that solves everyday well-being challenges with empathy and cutting-edge technology. With this innovation, the brand demonstrates its continued commitment to improving people’s lives through smart and accessible solutions.