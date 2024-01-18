WhatsApp says goodbye to these cell phones: check if you are part of the blacklist

We are already in the first week of 2024, which means There will be changes in WhatsApp soon The application which is constantly updated to meet the needs of its users and provide the best instant communication service.

Therefore, continuously, WhatsApp is no longer available or does not work properly on some phones, Especially those that are no longer compatible or may not support the latest version of the app.

This situation has been revealed List of cell phones that will be left without WhatsApp from February 2024, That includes Android and iOS devices, especially those that came to market a little more than 10 years ago.

List of cell phones that will be left without WhatsApp from February 2024

For Android users, the exclusion will be for devices that work with versions prior to Android 5.0, released in 2014. In case of Apple devices, only those iPhones that have iOS 12 or later They will have the ability to continue using the messaging application.

SAMSUNG

*Galaxy Core

*Galaxy Trend Lite

*Galaxy Ace 2

*Galaxy S3 Mini

*Galaxy Trend II

*Galaxy X Cover 2

lg

*Optimus L3 II Dual

*Optimus L5 II

*Optimus F5

*Optimus L3 II

*Optimus L7II

huawei

*Huawei Ascend Mate

*Ascension G740

* Ascend D2

Other Brands

* Sony Xperia M

*Lenovo A820

* Wiko Sync Five

* Vico Darknight

* Archos 53 Platinum

* ZTE V956 – UMI X2

* ZTE Grand S Flex

* ZTE Grand Memo

iPhone

* iPhone 3G

*iPhone 3GS

* Iphone 4

*iphone 4s

* Iphone 5

* Iphone 5c

* iPhone 6s

*iPhone SE

*iPhone 6s Plus

