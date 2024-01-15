This is how Steph Curry reacted after Draymond Green’s ejection in Warriors vs. Magic

Draymond Green does his thing again And after four minutes of play against the Orlando Magic, the Golden State Warriors power forward was ejected for the fourth time in the 2023-2024 NBA season. At Amway Centre. The team, coached by Steve Kerr, angrily claimed a foul by Andrew Wiggins on Paolo Banchero and received the first technical foul.

Green didn’t stop trying to talk to referee Ray Acosta And after a few questions, along with several insults thrown at the judge, PF got his second technical foul and his night ended sooner than expected.

Warriors leader and close friend of Green, Steph Curry, is tired of the power forward’s anger, The point guard couldn’t stop himself from showing his irritation at his teammate’s ejection and was caught making a gesture of disappointment. It also looks like the four-time NBA champion is crying out of frustration.

Green’s action comes a day after colliding with Patty Mills In a duel against the Miami Heat. The prisoner clung to the point guard of the rival team and pulled him by the neck.

You may be interested in: LeBron James raises alarm bells due to ankle injury

Green’s restrictions

related news

three months ago, Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by the NBA due to repeated attacks of aggression against his fellow basketball players. The league established that, after being inactive for 12 games, the Michigan State graduate had made substantial efforts to modify his violent behavior after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsApp, where you will find all sports in one place: news of the day, agenda with the latest news on the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, opinions of the best AS firms, reports, videos and time- Some humor at times.