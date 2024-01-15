Adele Exarchopoulos has rarely been so unique in her new dress for less than 700 euros

A new style showcase from Adele Exarchopoulos. The actress created a sensation in an outfit that was the height of sexy. Decryption.

Summary

Adele Exarchopoulos Pose on Instagram. Under the keen eye of photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the Cesar-winning actress was immortalized wearing one of her favorite brands.

No more casual joggers and trendy sneakers, Adele Exarchopoulos has played the glamor card this time. It was the eco-responsible brand Marcia that distributed the photos in which the actress appears in a black mini dress with a Bardot neckline, folded over the shoulder with a chain. one piece sold 425 eurosEquipped with a pair of python-embossed sandals and a matching handbag for 270 euros.

Years after making her debut in cinema, Adele Exarchopoulos stood out thanks to her role adele’s life, Abdellatif Kechiche’s feature film, in which he starred alongside Léa Seydoux, was awarded a prize at Cannes in 2013. Today holder of two Césars, the actress born on November 22, 1993 walks with a disturbing naturalness on red carpets around the world. Acclaimed by critics for her powerful acting as well as her looks, she is followed by the entire young generation. From her urban ensembles to her evening looks: a flawless style analysis.

Adele Exarchopoulos on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2022 © David Fisher/SIPA

What does Adele Exarchopoulos wear on the red carpet?

Bustier and trouser suits for Caesars. Bouffant crop top and sheath skirt in the front row of the Jacquemus fashion show. long ivory satin skirt red carpet of Cannes Film Festival. Adele Exarchopoulos knows what suits her and is able to create a style based on what she likes. By combining these two factors, she adopts a unique and strongly individual style, which suits her perfectly.

One word: casual. Forget about high heels in everyday life. Adele Exarchopoulos likes to wear sneakers or small sandals, which she pairs with loose, comfortable pieces in which she feels good. 501s from American brand Levi’s, immaculate jogging pants, a pair of Adidas sneakers… A young woman of her time, the actress handles the casual look expertly.

Adele Exarchopoulos on the street of Cannes on May 24, 2019 © Colette Guillaume/Sipa

What are the actress’ favorite brands?

You just have to scroll through her Instagram account (which has over 1.8 million subscribers) for a few minutes to identify her favorite homes. We especially find Jacquemus, who often dresses him. But the Italian brand Fendi is also behind the iconic baguette handbag. It is not unusual to see her wearing clothes from Gucci, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, Baleniaga or even Dior. Outfits that she regularly accessorizes with Bulgari jewelry.

Mixing loose vintage pieces (old football jerseys, torn jeans) with more feminine touches (a short dress by a designer, colorful heeled sandals). A fine balance that really only works when it allows you to express your individuality. Often traveling to the four corners of the world for filming needs, Adele Exarchopoulos knows better than anyone how to prepare the perfect suitcase: For ultra-Instagrammable photos, remember to bring only clothes that can be mixed and matched. Could.