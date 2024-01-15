Persecution in Cuba: An NGO recorded at least 936 attacks by the dictatorship against religious freedom in 2023

The Cuban regime’s attacks against religious freedom on the island are increasing

He Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH) It was reported this Wednesday that it was registered in 2023 “At least 936 actions against the exercise of religious freedom” in Cuba. and condemned the prohibition ofReligious procession for this holy week.

“Data collected by OCDH shows violations against people who publicly identify as religious, as well as those who regularly or sporadically practice faith or “Citizens attend religious services as an expression of commitment.”

The report also condemned “Ban on holding Holy Week processions in some places in the country such as El Vedado (Havana city)” Or Bayamo, where one of the most notorious protests took place on March 17.”

The note blames the Cuban regimeUse surveillance and control systems to limit or persecute any public expression, especially political, of those who hold a civic commitment to the values ​​of their faith.

According to the organization, “The most repressive action took place in this area.” Arbitrary arrests and siege of family homes To prevent the presence of Sunday crowds.

He mentioned the specific case of the opposition Ladies in White, “who were the victims of several hundred anti-religious actions, usually against freedom of worship.”

The Diaz-Canel regime banned two processions for Holy Week (Reuters/Alexandre Meneghini)

The report cites a study conducted by this NGO on religious freedom in 2023, which says “68% of Cubans consulted know someone who practices a religion and who has been harassed, suppressed, threatened or harassed in their daily life for reasons related to their faith. Their daily lives have been disrupted.”

For their part, organizations and opponents in Miami asked The United Nations expels the Cuban regime from its Human Rights CouncilCalled for the international community to “boycott” the country, arguing that permanent violations of these rights occur on the Caribbean island.

The Center for a Free Cuba today condemned the “record of human rights violators” on the island and called on the United Nations to expel the country from the Geneva-based council, which is currently carrying out the so-called Universal Periodic Review (EPU). For Cuba.

The organization, which echoed similar calls made by Amnesty and PEN International, held a meeting with the press in southern Florida, at which Rufina Velázquez, the daughter of an imprisoned Cuban opposition leader, gave her testimony. Ramon Velazquez Toranzo.

Velázquez Toranzo was arrested in Santiago de Cuba on March 10 while he was “demonstrating his faith and appealing to the Cuban people” from the national sanctuary of the Ermita de la Caridad del Cobre in the Cuban province of Cuba. Explained. to the agency efe her daughter.

“They took her out of this religious institution forcibly, handcuffed, in her underwear. They kept him secret for a week at a place we did not know,” Rufina said.

The daughter said Cuban security forces are offering to return her father to the United States, where he has legal residence, but as a deportee.

Berta Soler, spokeswoman for the Ladies in White opposition movement in Havana, is presented in a patrol car by Cuban regime police forces



Opponent goes on hunger strike for 13 days after refusing to accept deportation option At the National Headquarters of the State Security, known as Villa Marista.

Velázquez Toranzo, a well-known opponent of the Cuban regime for more than 30 years, was a political prisoner between 2007 and 2010.

“We urge the international community to unite with us against this repressive regime that continues to imprison its own people simply for expressing dissent,” he said. Rufina VelazquezWho also demanded the immediate release of his father, “without deportation and without any conditions, as they have no judicial grounds to keep him in captivity.”

for its part, Regis Iglesiaswho was a political prisoner and is the spokesperson for the Christian Liberation Movement, the organization founded by the late leader osvaldo payaInternational organizations called for a boycott of the “Communist regime of Cuba”.

He expressed regret that the United States, Canada, and the European Union (EU) maintain an “ambiguous policy” toward the regime even when acts of repression occur, and called on the international community to show solidarity with the Cuban people. Joined.

Cuban dissidents ask the United Nations to expel the Diaz-Canel regime from the Human Rights Council (EFE/Andrej Cukic).



Meanwhile, tomorrow. A group of organizations criticized that Cuba has rejected 28 recommendations presented in the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) and that it must deal with prisoners for political reasons and repression of dissent, among other issues.

Group of Nine that sent report for UPR -These include Qubelex, Article 19, Justicia 11J and Penn International- He expressed his stance on the day the final report of the mechanism’s working group of the UN Human Rights Council was approved.

This UN document indicates that Cuba accepted 292 of the 361 recommendations made to it – mostly from other states – while it took note of 41 and rejected 28.

“The rejection of 28 recommendations related to the rights to freedom of expression and association reflects the Cuban authorities’ lack of commitment to their international obligations with respect to human rights,” the NGOs indicated in their note.

(with information from EFE)