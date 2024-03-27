They didn’t want to give it to her, but Grandma already has the Tesla that she won for paying her estate taxes on time.

In an emotional ceremony, 72-year-old granny Patricia Ruiz finally got the keys to her brand new Tesla Model 3 electric car.Prize that was won in a draw organized by the Municipality of Santa Catarina.

this event Concludes an episode full of obstacles and tension Due to which he had to face unexpected bureaucratic challenges.

Grandma and her Tesla

Story by Patricia Ruiz The uncertainty included when, weeks earlier, it had publicly condemned the lack of vehicle deliveries due to documentation problems, in addition to a strict deadline for compliance with the requirements demanded by the authorities.

The name that appeared on the ballot as the winner was that of her late husband.Who unfortunately did not leave a will that reflected the property inherited by Mrs. Ruiz, which made the process more complicated by requiring her recognition as executor.

The days before the deadline to submit the required documents were marked with anxiety and stress. However, the timely intervention of municipal authorities and the understanding of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), responsible for the legality and process of the competition, He allowed extension of the deadline to resolve the situation.

Finally, today, in a meeting called by Segob and the Municipality, Mrs. Patricia R.Received the keys to your well-deserved prize. Together with the family, Patricia expressed her joy and excitement at receiving the Tesla Model 3, which cost approximately 900 thousand pesos, as well as the invoice in her name. Thus ends this chapter full of failures,

Finally, the Segob people gave me the car… everything is fine, it took a while but everything is fine now

The delivery was witnessed and certified by Claudia Jimenez Gonzalez, Deputy Director of Services and Settlements of the General Directorate of Games and Sweepstakes of SEGOBWho confirmed the validity of the process and concluded the case.

This emotional moment ended with Grandma Patty driving your new electric car Until parking it in front of your house, thus marking the beginning of a new phase full of satisfaction and experiences.