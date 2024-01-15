Naturopathy for Hyperactive Children – Early Afternoon… Podcast

Vivian Mattei and José Raúl Cepeda talk today with naturopath Dr. Roxanne Morales about the so-called hyperactive child syndrome.

Dr. Roxanne Morales, naturopath, who directs her practice to the pediatric population. He explained how this process occurred.

Naturopathy attempts to prevent disease. Look for the root of the problem in the patient’s lifestyle, including their diet and other habits. It may work together with traditional medicine.

The doctor handles pediatric cases involving gastric problems and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which are commonly referred by other health professionals.

Children, teens, and adolescents today are exhibiting conditions previously associated with adulthood, often lifestyle related.

Sometimes you find children having access to networks and other media that promote aesthetic expectations that sometimes impact on an emotional level.

Dr. Morales explains how to identify attention deficit and hyperactivity disorders. He listed possible symptoms to watch out for from a health standpoint.

There are medical devices that contribute to living a normal life.

What can be done for adults who have not been diagnosed with the condition but have symptoms?

Patients of any age should have a thorough clinical examination. This should be taken into account if the patient is already taking medication. Naturopathic doctors offer strategies based on diet and supplements. They also add other forms of treatment such as acupuncture.

