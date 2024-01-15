LeBron James makes NBA history with triple-double

There can be many types of debates regarding this Lebron James He is the best player in history nba, What cannot be discussed is his great ability and above all the validity of remaining one of the best despite close to four decades of life.

An example of the passage of time was that this Wednesday, March 27, four times Most Valuable Player (MVP) The competition’s youngest exponent was measured in an individual duel, GG Jacksonrelated to memphis grizzlies, With the curiosity that it was born in December 2004, practically a year and a half after james Start yours with Cleveland Cavaliers.

still, lebron He showed his experience and put in an individual performance that helped LOS once again Los Angeles Lakers Wins 136×124 and gets win number 41 of the season, giving himself a chance to dream of qualifying playoffs always in competition western conferenceDue to which he is in ninth place with nine games remaining.

LeBron James sets longevity record

The Los Angeles franchise’s No. 23 was already close to a triple-double, averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists and 7.2 rebounds. However, first Grizzlies Surpassed all those numbers with a spectacular performance that amazed everyone present there. fedex forum Of memphis,

Lebron James He finished the game with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. Additionally, he converted 57% of the field goals he made (8-14) and completed two recoveries. All this in 34 minutes of action. Japanese only Rui Hachimura (32) scored more marks than him.

This is the 111th triple ten of his career. Located at the fifth historical place of nbabehind russell westbrook (198), oscar robertson (181), magic johnson (138) and Nikola Jokic (127):

As per portal compilation statemuse, At the age of 39, he became the oldest player to achieve such figures. while alone Karl Malone, He surpassed him in longevity by scoring a triple-double at the age of 40.

The “King” is looking for his fifth ring and second ring lakers, However, you have to get ranking first playoffs And right now he’s getting into roles despite nothing being secured.

