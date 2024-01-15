Harry Styles: His stalker sent him 8,000 letters

Meghan Markle reportedly plans to make money by selling dog dishes and chicken feed.

Prince Harry’s wife has filed a trademark application for the initials of her new business American Riveria Orchards.

According to The Sun, documents show they have registered a trademark for the company: “Pet food; edible pet food; bird seed.”

Meghan revealed the Instagram account and website for her new business earlier this month, and sources said it was a nod to her pre-royal roots, when she ran a style blog called The Tig while also being an actress. Also used to drive.

The newspaper said the application was “being reviewed by U.S. government lawyers” to “ensure it does not conflict with trademarks that have already been granted.”

He added that Meghan and Harry have also applied for trademarks for pet feeding mats, food, clothing and cookbooks, as well as gardening tools.

Meghan revealed the Instagram account and website for her new business earlier this month, and sources said it was a nod to her pre-royal roots, when she ran a style blog called The Tig while also being an actress. Also used to drive.