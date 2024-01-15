This is how the situation looks in the Major League after matchday on March 31 (+video)

The 2024 Major League season concludes its first week of competition, thus returning to the best baseball ring in the world and in a year that promises to be very competitive with strong title teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers . , the current champion.

Now, let’s see how the situation looks in both the American and National leagues after the March 31 games.

The standings in the American League are as follows:

Eastern Division:

– New York Yankees (4-0)

-Baltimore Orioles (2-1)

– Toronto Blue Jays (2-2)

– Boston Red Sox (2-2)

– Tampa Bay Rays (2-2)

Central Division:

-Detroit Tigers (3-0)

-Cleveland Guardians (3-1)

– Minnesota Twins (2-1)

– Kansas City Royals (1-2)

– Chicago White Sox (0-3)

Western Division:

– Texas Rangers (2-1)

– Seattle Mariners (2-2)

– Anaheim Angels (1-2)

– Oakland Athletics (1-3)

– Houston Astros (0-4)

The positions in the National League remain as follows:

Eastern Division:

– Atlanta Braves (2-1)

– Philadelphia Phillies (1-2)

– Washington Nationals (1-2)

– New York Mets (0-3)

– Miami Marlins (0-4)

Central Division:

-Pittsburgh Pirates (4-0)

-Milwaukee Brewers (3-0)

-Cincinnati Reds (2-1)

– Chicago Cubs (1-2)

– St. Louis Cardinals (1-3).

Western Division:

– Arizona Rattlers (3-1)

– Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2)

– San Francisco Giants (2-2).

– San Diego Padres (3-3)

– Colorado Rockies (1-3)