IVE promotes training in endoscopic therapy of small animals





In 2024, Improve Veterinary Education introduces its new master’s degree in Endoscopic Medicine for all veterinarians who wish to perform minimally invasive surgery.

Improving Veterinary Education (IVE), a benchmark in veterinary training, continues to produce quality training that guarantees the continuous learning of veterinarians. This coming June, the company will be offering a personalized postgraduate course in Endoscopic Medicine divided into 13 modules, 9 of which are fully practical sessions.

The postgraduate course will take place in the first-class facilities of the Madrid Training Center and will be supported by a fantastic teaching team including José Sampaio, Jorge Gutierrez, Francisco Pérez Duarte and Sabella Atensia. Like the rest of the courses, students will be able to opt for the internationally recognized “General Practitioner Certificate in Medical Endoscopy”.

The advantage of this training is that the theory modules will be broadcast live and recorded for two weeks so that they can be viewed.

According to Aram Diaz, Regional Head of Operations Spain and Portugal“This very practical postgraduate course allows you to gain a sense of control in the operating room, learning to act more effectively when making decisions.”

Those interested can find more information on the brand’s website.

