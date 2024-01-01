There are many foreigners who come to the United States and wonder if they can open a bank account.

The process can be relatively easy for citizens if the necessary documentation is provided, but for immigrants the issue becomes more complex.

Despite this, foreigners can open a bank account in the United States. So there are some federal regulations and some additional requirements they have to meet to be able to do this.

In this sense, foreigners wishing to open bank accounts in the US are divided into two groups. These are resident aliens and non-residents, so different rules apply to each.

For non-residents, banks and credit unions typically follow strict guidelines when verifying an applicant’s identity.

Similarly, for those who have a green card, the requirements are generally the same as those for a US citizen, but they must prove their immigration status.

How to open a bank account as a foreigner?

It is worth clarifying that not all banks provide non-resident foreigners or undocumented immigrants the ability to open an account. Many financial institutions accept it, and others only allow this process for foreigners from certain countries.

The truth is that you should carefully review the specific requirements of the bank where you want to open an account. Above all, because the requirements vary from one financial lending institution to another.

For example in Bank of America, non-residents must provide both their permanent (overseas) and local address. Likewise, they must present their ITIN and have proof of residence in the United States.

For example, you can present a photo ID issued by the United States government.

This could be a student/employer photo ID, current utility bill, or rental agreement. It should be clarified that the documents must reflect your name and physical address in the United States.

The second option would be primary photo identification. For example, foreign passport; U.S. Nonimmigrant Visa and Border Crossing Card-DSP-150.

Canadian Citizenship Card (with photo) has been added; Consular identification of Mexico, Guatemala, Dominican or Colombia (with photo).

In the case of secondary identification, this would be, for example, a foreign or US driver’s license (with photo), or a student/employer ID (with photo).

Credit or debit cards, importantly, with the Visa or MasterCard logo also work.

Additionally, the State Department’s Diplomatic Card, a premier retail credit card from a nationally recognized company.