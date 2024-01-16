This is the brand that overtook Samsung in world cell phone sales after 12 years of dominance

This Monday, official worldwide cell phone sales data was released, revealing a different brand to be the big winner. SAMSUNG After 12 years of occupation.

about this Apple IphoneWhich became the world’s best-selling smartphone for the first time after 12 years of leadership from its South Korean rival.

According to the data of International Data Corporation Published this Monday, the iPhone snatches the crown from Samsung with sales of 234.6 million units in 2023 compared to 226.6 million units of the South Korean firm.

It said the US tech giant’s market share was 20.1 percent, higher than Samsung’s 19.4 percent. International Data Corporation (IDC).

According to experts, Apple’s growth was due to the success of premium devices like the iPhone.

Additionally, the market for smartphones running the Android operating system is becoming increasingly fragmented, citing lower-tier rivals such as Samsung. Transsion and Xiaomi, as well as Honor and Google.

Success of well received proposals from huawei According to IDC, Samsung’s sales in China were also affected by the decline.

The sales figures come ahead of the launch of Samsung’s latest models, expected at an event in California on Wednesday.

Global smartphone shipments are expected to decline 3.2 percent to 1.17 billion units in 2023, according to IDC, although the group said the industry is recovering after a slow period.

,Growth in the second half of the year has consolidated the improvement expected for 2024IDC said in a statement.