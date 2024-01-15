This is the luxury megatower that was built by an important businessman in Miami – People – Culture

Miami, a city already known for its prosperity and cutting-edge architecture, A new icon has been added to its skyline with the completion of the Aston Martin Tower,

This development, The fruit of the collaboration between Argentinian businessman Alfredo Cotto and the prestigious British automobile manufacturer Aston Martin.Redefines the concept of luxury in the heart of Downtown Miami.

Situated in a prime location on Biscayne Boulevard Way, the tower rises as a distinctive shadow across the city’s oceanscape, setting a new standard in luxury residential design.

a symbolic development

At what price was the land on which the grand tower stands acquired US$125 million in 2014Launching a project that combines excellence in architecture with automotive prestige.

Led by Bodas Miani Enger Studio, the building’s design takes inspiration from the beauty and dynamics of a sailboat, Reaching 66 floors and offering a total of 391 apartments.

Each of these spaces has been envisioned to offer unparalleled panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, providing a dreamlike environment for its residents.

Discover this 66-storey waterfront tower, a testament to G&G business development and an iconic brand. The sail-shaped design beautifully reflects Miami’s tropical landscape and deep connection with the ocean.

aston martin residence

Luxury and exclusivity

Aston Martin Tower is known not only for its design and location, but also for Specification and price range of its units.

Apartments range from cozy two-bedroom spaces to lavish penthouses, Prices start at US$600,000 and reach up to US$59 million For the most luxurious triplex penthouse.

The latter not only offers huge space and first-class finishes, but also includes the latest Aston Martin Vulcan as part of your purchase, A limited edition vehicle is priced at $3.2 million.

A diverse real estate offer

The units available at Aston Martin Tower offer a variety of options to suit different tastes and needs, each with unique features that emphasize luxury and exclusivity. The prices and specifications of these residences are given below:

Three Bedroom Apartment: -Size: They vary between 285 square meters and 328 square meters.

-features: They overlook the water, have a private elevator and double parking.

-price range: Prices range from US$4,646,900 to US$6,284,900.

Five Bedroom Apartments:



-size: They have 370 square meters.

-features: They enjoy water views, include a private elevator and offer double parking.

-price: They are available for US$8,728,900.

Four Bedroom Penthouse: -Size: They have 841 square meters.

-features: They enjoy water views, come equipped with a private elevator and lobby, and have triple parking.

-sale price: The price starts from US$23,000,900.

world class facilities

Beyond the apartments, Aston Martin Tower promises a lifestyle unlike any other.

facilities It includes a double-level fitness center with ocean views, entertainment areas such as a spin studio, boxing gym, virtual golf room and more.

presence of a Art galleries, two movie theaters, and a full-service spaApart from other amenities, it ensures that residents enjoy a complete and enriching living experience.

The description doesn’t end with general features; Each residence reflects exceptional care in its interior design White marble floors, high ceilings and luxury finishesIncluding kitchen furniture handles made of leather, the equivalent of an Hermes wallet, marking a distinctive seal of elegance and exclusivity.

A milestone in luxury residential design

The Aston Martin Tower not only symbolizes the expansion of an iconic brand into residential design, it also symbolizes the expansion into residential design Florida joins the luxury condominium trendSharing space with developments from Porsche, Bentley and Armani.

The project is the first of its kind for Aston Martin. Known for integrating the essence of the brand in every elementFrom its architecture to the finest details of its interiors and amenities, the luxury real estate is setting a new paradigm in the market.

*This content was rewritten with the help of artificial intelligence based on information from La Nación de Argentina, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.