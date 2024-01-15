Policies that support the mental health and well-being of employees

It is not uncommon for employees to experience mental health problems that can impact their work and personal lives. These problems can vary from person to person and are often the result of multiple factors, such as work-related stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout.

Common mental health problems affecting employees include generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), panic disorders, social anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety disorders such as phobias. These disorders can make it difficult for people to cope with daily responsibilities at work or in their personal lives by experiencing intense feelings of fear or anxiety.

Depression is another common mental health problem that affects employees. Symptoms may manifest as sadness, loss of energy or interest in activities, difficulty concentrating or sleeping, and changes in appetite. Depression can make it difficult for people to engage productively at work or complete tasks efficiently.

Psychosis is less common but affects a significant portion of the population. This may cause people to experience delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thoughts or speech patterns. Psychosis can significantly affect a person’s perception of reality and social interactions.

In addition to these more prevalent conditions, there are other disabilities, such as bipolar disorder, that may not initially manifest as a disability until within the first few years of symptom recognition. Additionally, special attention should be paid when facing new types of stressors such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

To effectively address these issues while promoting employee welfare, amendments to the policy are requested during various stages by all stakeholders of the organization on a case-by-case basis.

Tips at this point include spending time on self-care regularly. Focusing on maintaining healthy lifestyle habits like exercising every day after work and consistently getting adequate sleep at night will only help in feeling refreshed, primarily by managing the changes induced by COVID.

Organizations’ growing concerns about employee mental health and well-being considerations in the work environment have come under increasing scrutiny due to increased awareness. It is therefore essential that policy proposals focus on mental health issues to help both employers and employees maintain well-being in their workplaces.