When and where can you buy tickets for Copa America 2024?

(CNN Spanish) — In mid-2024, there is an important international event for soccer fans: the Men’s Copa America, which will take place in the United States. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, February 28. How is the purchase process?

In total, 16 countries, divided into four groups, will compete in “the world’s oldest national team tournament” from June 20 to July 14.

Of those 16 major teams, 10 are from the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and six – which have been invited – are from the North American, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation (CONCACAF).







When and where to buy tickets for Copa America 2024?

CONMEBOL announced that tickets for this year’s Copa America matches will be available from Wednesday, 28 February.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for 31 matches, covering the entire group stage, quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Tickets for the final game, which will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, will go on sale “at a later date.”

Tickets go on sale on February 28 at 10am (local time for each stadium) and will be available on the copaamerica.com website.

Copa America 2024 stadiums and sales events in other countries

The 2024 Copa America will be played in 14 stadiums distributed in 10 cities in the United States.

Below, we tell you the locations of each venue and ticket sales hours in other countries according to local time of all stadiums.

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada (two group stage matches, one quarterfinal match)

Tickets go on sale in Las Vegas: February 28, 10 am

Mexico City, Mexico: 12 noon.

Bogota, Colombia: 1 p.m.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 3 p.m.

Madrid, Spain: 7 pm.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (two group stage matches, one quarterfinal match)

Tickets go on sale in Las Vegas: February 28, 10 am

Mexico City, Mexico: 10 am

Bogota, Colombia: 11 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 1 p.m.

Madrid, Spain: 5 pm

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina (a semifinal, third-place game)

Tickets go on sale in Charlotte: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

Mexico City, Mexico: 9 am

Bogota, Colombia: 10 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 12 noon.

Madrid, Spain: 4 p.m.

Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas (a group stage match)

Tickets go on sale in Kansas City: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

Mexico City, Mexico: 10 am

Bogota, Colombia: 11 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 1 p.m.

Madrid, Spain: 5 pm

Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida (two group stage matches)

Tickets go on sale in Orlando: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

Mexico City, Mexico: 9 am

Bogota, Colombia: 10 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 12 noon.

Madrid, Spain: 4 p.m.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (A group stage match)

Tickets go on sale in Kansas City: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

Mexico City, Mexico: 10 am

Bogota, Colombia: 11 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 1 p.m.

Madrid, Spain: 5 pm

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (two group matches, final)

Tickets go on sale at Miami Gardens: February 28 at 10am.

Mexico City, Mexico: 9 am

Bogota, Colombia: 10 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 12 noon.

Madrid, Spain: 4 p.m.

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California (two group stage matches)

Tickets go on sale in Santa Clara: February 28, 10am

Mexico City, Mexico: 12 noon.

Bogota, Colombia: 1 p.m.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 3 p.m.

Madrid, Spain: 7 pm.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia (two group matches, one of them the opening match)

Tickets go on sale in Atlanta: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

Mexico City, Mexico: 9 am

Bogota, Colombia: 10 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 12 noon.

Madrid, Spain: 4 p.m.

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (two group matches, one semi-final)

East Rutherford Tickets go on sale: February 28, 10am

Mexico City, Mexico: 9 am

Bogota, Colombia: 10 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 12 noon.

Madrid, Spain: 4 p.m.

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (two group stage matches, one quarterfinal match)

Tickets go on sale in Houston: February 28, 10 am

Mexico City, Mexico: 10 am

Bogota, Colombia: 11 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 1 p.m.

Madrid, Spain: 5 pm

Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas (two group stage matches)

Tickets go on sale in Austin: February 28 at 10am.

Mexico City, Mexico: 10 am

Bogota, Colombia: 11 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 1 p.m.

Madrid, Spain: 5 pm

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (two group matches)

Tickets go on sale in Inglewood: February 28, 10am

Mexico City, Mexico: 12 noon.

Bogota, Colombia: 1 p.m.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 3 p.m.

Madrid, Spain: 7 pm.

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (two group stage matches, one quarterfinal match)