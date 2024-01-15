Emma Stone almost got sick to film ‘Poor Creatures’

Emma Stone ate 60 Portuguese tarts on the set of ‘Poor Creatures’ and it made her ‘really want to vomit’.

The 35-year-old actress was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Bella, a child with an adult body who discovers the world. Emma opened up about the challenges she faced on set and revealed that eating the sweet tart was even more difficult than filming the love scenes because they were so well coordinated.

At a panel discussion in Los Angeles over the weekend, he opened up about their struggles, telling the audience: “Bella’s sexuality… the way the movie was going to be shot and how we were going to do it, our amazing intimacy. With the coordinator, our closed set and everything. In some ways that was the easiest part because it was choreographed. It was fast. We knew exactly what we were doing. How to walk or eat 60 Portuguese pies , whose first bite is delicious, but by the end you really want to vomit”.

Emma said: “Or the fact that she’s seeing death and decay firsthand, which is much harder than nudity, that’s the only thing people want to ask me about.”