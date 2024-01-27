This is the most powerful Toyota Tacoma on the market

With the aim of maintaining its dominance over the mid-size truck segment in the United States, toyota The next Super Bowl will feature the 2024 Tacoma, a series that has had seven versions.

On this occasion, we will do a brief review of the TRD Off-Road version, the most aggressive in the family Tacoma In the United States.

Tacoma has a 326 hp engine

Tacoma It has a 2.4 liter turbocharged i-Force engine capable of developing 326 hp and 630 Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and partial four-wheel drive with 4WD Demand Two-Speed ​​Transfer Case (High/Low Range) Electronic is formally controlled. ,

Raise Its length is 5.41 meters, width is 1.97 meters, height is 1.89 meters and wheelbase is 3.35 meters. At the same time, its pulling capacity is up to 2,900 kg.

Pickup features partial four-wheel drive

Tacoma It features cloth seats, automatic climate control with air filtration and combined temperature settings for driver and front passenger, integrated multimedia system with 8-inch touch screen compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, composite audio system with six speakers, 17-inch alloy wheels are included. , LED headlights with daytime running lights with auto on/off function and manual leveling adjustment, front skid plate with underbody protection for the fuel tank and transfer case, other details.

The Tacoma has an 8-inch touch screen

In the security section, toyota It offers a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane steering assist with power steering, traffic sign assist, blind spot monitor with rear crosswalk alert, automatic speed control with full-speed dynamic radar, among other driving assists. Does.

toyota tacoma The TRD Off-Road is available in the United States at a starting price of $42,900.