From this day you can review the results

Up to 55,000 diversity visas are granted annually to people coming to the United States from countries with low levels of immigration.

The State Department publishes call dates for the Diversity Visa Program each year. Generally, the call is initiated two years in advance.

This means that applications for the 2025 visa lottery were received in 2023 and the results will be given in 2024.

The program known as the “Visa Lottery” (LV) offers a limited number of visas and people must meet certain requirements:

You must be a citizen of a country with a low immigration rate to the United States.

Have 12 years of primary and secondary education or its equivalent.

Must have at least two years of work experience within the last five years in an eligible occupation.

Registration for the visa lottery changes every year. In the case of LV 2025, they were made online from October 4 to November 7, 2023.

From May 4, 2024, participants will be able to find out whether they were selected or not, via the internet, with their confirmation number.

The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program reports the results on its website, which is the only way to find out if you are a winner.

How to know the results of 2025 visa draw?

Review 2025 Diversity Visa Lottery results online.

Enter the official page, press “Continue” button and wait for the next page,

Enter the requested data: confirmation number of 16 letters and numbers, first name, last name and year of birth,

Authenticate the session and press ‘Submit’ to check your result

If you are selected in the Diversity Visa Lottery and meet the requirements, you can apply for an immigrant visa. If approved, you can obtain permanent residence or a green card and live in the United States as a permanent resident.

To begin the process, you must submit the immigration form (DS-260) required by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Afterwards, you will have to attend an interview at the embassy nearest to your place of residence.

Countries That Do Not Qualify for the 2025 Visa Lottery

The US government publishes a list of countries whose residents cannot apply. The countries that do not qualify for the 2025 visa draw are the following:

bangladesh

brazil

Canada

China

Colombia

Dominican Republic

guard

haiti

honduras

India

Jamaica

Mexico

Nigeria

Pakistan

philippines

Republic of Korea (South Korea)

United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland) and its dependent territories

Venezuela

Vietnam.