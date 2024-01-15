This is the new minimum age to be able to use WhatsApp from April 11

WhatsApplike other platforms Target and other large technology companies, undergoing a series of changes necessary to adapt digital market law And this Digital services law in Europe, In terms of messaging applications, the most notable is DifferenceWhich will allow a WhatsApp user to communicate with any other messaging app without leaving their message to anyone.

Another change that WhatsApp has just announced is to revise the minimum age to use the application and Meta will do so Will be reduced from 16 to 13 years effective from next 11 April, The company has updated its support page with new terms of service and privacy policies that will go into effect for users in the European Union from that date.

As such, WhatsApp will add more information about the guidelines and policies we implement, which describes What is allowed and what is not allowed on WhatsApp”, about the option to send WhatsApp messages to supported third-party applications and some aspects of it Channel Such as rules, how to report content, appeal decisions and how WhatsApp recommends channels to users.

With these modifications the change in age follows the same 2018 which led to an increase in the minimum age in Europe from 13 to 16, now have to go the opposite way. WhatsApp justifies what it wants Integrate this standard across the globe,

And what if the user does not have the minimum age required to use the messaging platform? so far nothing. Today, WhatsApp Does not use any age verification method Therefore, although it violates the terms of service, it usually does not have consequences because it is not verified. But if you detect this non-compliance, you can Suspend affected account,

Now, although WhatsApp has not indicated anything in this regard, the Digital Services Act is clear in this regard. Providers of large online platforms such as WhatsApp must “take specific measures to protect the rights of children, Including age verification and parental control toolsthe tool is intended to help minors report abuse or seek appropriate assistance.” So age verification should arrive early rather than late,