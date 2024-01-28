This is the right way to consume turmeric and ginger to detoxify the body and lose weight.

shot of Ginger And Turmeric there is one healthy drink And invigorating When taken, the body receives many benefits, as it is made of natural ingredients, which have properties that range from preventing respiratory or digestive diseases to helping in weight loss.

Preparation methods may vary depending on each person’s tastes, but in general Social Networks The recipe of one of the users has gone viral who claims that she knows the right way to cook the perfect ginger and turmeric shot to take in the morning so that its goodness can be digested throughout the day.

It is a drink with few ingredients. freepik

What are the ingredients for Ginger Shot?

This mixture of ginger and turmeric is known for its properties. anti inflammatory And AntioxidantSince there are records in which they declare that they provide health to the body, although it is known that their ingredients can have intense flavors, it is important to know the tastes and preferences of each person before applying it.

1 piece fresh ginger

1 teaspoon ground or fresh turmeric

1 pinch black pepper

1 orange or lemon

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Turmeric is healthy for the body. freepik

What is the correct way to make ginger and turmeric shots?

The first thing to do is wash and disinfect the produce, then peel Ginger (You can also peel it) or cut it into small pieces. If fresh turmeric is used then it is squeezed and cut into small pieces. Lemon juice Or add orange and a pinch of black pepper. Place all the ingredients in a blender for two minutes, then strain everything and store in a glass container.