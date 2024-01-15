This is the surefire rule to generate dopamine every day

,Mental health is taken care of as soon as you wake up in the morning”Experts say. And this optimismTo some extent, too. And all this helps to generate dopamine, endorphins, serotonin and oxytocin: so-called hormones and molecules of well-being. The doctor explains it this way in his book ‘Guess My Age If You Can’ olivier courtin-clarinsClarins Group Directors and Experts healthy aging,

His book is a tour, led by several longevity experts, about all the things we can do (and that are not genetically determined) to live well, less fast, and with a better quality of life. To increase lifespan. And precisely in this analysis, several lines are devoted to how positive emotions will create a “virtuous cycle” that stimulates the body’s ability to repair, rest, and generate wellness hormones, including Are dopaminebut others also like it Serotonin, Endorphin and Oxytocin,

What can you do any day to generate dopamine?

1. Give yourself 3 moments of joy a day

One of Courtin-Clarin’s handy recommendations for developing that optimism – “Being optimistic is something you have to work on every day,” he explains – “Treat yourself to something good three times a day,

They are simple things but they help our well-being tremendously: cooking, exercising. journalingCuddle for 30 seconds, take a shower, enjoy a coffee without doing anything else (alone or exercising) filmka, the Swedish custom of drinking coffee with friends or family). Or “Dance while seducing yourself to your favorite song for three minutes.”

This recommendation from Clarins is based on the philosophy of Florence Servan-Schreiber and her Three Buzz a Day method. The author tells in her book how to activate your optimism to be happy. And Courtin-Clarins summarizes it thus: “Write down, think about, and remember three good things that happened during the day, It illuminates your thoughts and encourages you to see the glass as half full. “It changes the way you look at things and stimulates the secretion of wellness molecules,” he explains.

2. Develop optimism

This is another important detail of interest that is told in an interview with Courtin-Clarins in the book. catherine testafounder of L’Optimisme.com, “All studies agree that 30 to 50% of personality traits are biologically determined. This means that we can achieve between 50 to 70% of these qualities. work on them all our lives“, explain.