This Next Project With Natalie Portman and John Krasinski Promises to be “Amazing”

Natalie Portman and John Krasinski go in search of the Fountain of Youth in Guy Ritchie’s next film. Filming should start very soon.

Natalie Portman will team up with John Krasinki

This past week, Natalie Portman Was busy promoting Todd Haynes’ latest movie may december, In it she shares the poster with Julianne Moore and plays an actress who wants to spend time with the woman she will be playing on screen. But not just anyone, as it concerns a mother who was convicted of embezzlement of a minor years ago. And the victim, Joe (Charles Melton), is now her husband.

May December ©ARP Selection

While the melodrama, which alternates between drama and satire (see our review), will be released in France on January 24, 2024, we have learned that Natalie Portman has joined a new project that will also include John Krasinski and Guy Ritchie, If the first will answer to the actress, the second will be responsible for the production of the film with this title. Fountain of YouthAnnouncement deadline,

US media specify that it is produced by Apple and Skydance Studios. A collaboration that has recently given birth to family planningWith Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan, available on Apple TV+ starting December 15th.

In search of the fountain of youth.

conspiracy of Fountain of Youth Already partially disclosed. We learned that John Krasinski and Natalie Portman will play Brothers & Sisters those who went in search famous fountain of youth, they must “Use your knowledge of history to find clues during an epic adventure that will change their lives and ultimately lead to immortality“. So we can hope an adventure movie Composed by Guy Ritchie, who is known for creating dynamic films focused more on action, like his two films Sherlock Holmes (2009 and 2011). Let’s hope this new project is even more impressive than Ritchie’s previous feature films, promissory note And operation fortuneWhich went relatively unnoticed upon his release.

Finally, one last reason to be interested in this project, deadline The screenplay is said to have been written by James Vanderbilt. impressed the manufacturers Skydance’s whoever found it”breathtaking“. The whole thing is inspiring in any case, but there is still everything to be done. Filming of Fountain of Youth Scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. No release date has been specified.