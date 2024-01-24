Xavi Hernandez ties record with FC Barcelona

Since his arrival on the bench of fc barcelona, ​​xavi hernandez It has been criticized on many occasions. There are several media outlets that have pointed this out with clearly visible grounds. Last December, on the website “Uncheck” An interesting article was published. This revealed the worst winning percentage achieved by Barcelona club coaches in recent years. 15 seasons,

it turns out that xavi hernandez In the figures that came out, he turned out to be very bad. The manager was already on number two Lowest win percentage (62.16) under the command of FC Barcelona, immediately ahead of a 58.21% from Ronald Koeman, In this way, the Spaniard would begin to place himself in places of infamy in the history of the club.

You may be interested in: Scandal: Spanish Football Federation reported VAR audio leak

Xavi equals record with Barcelona

with won 32 trophies In his career as an athlete, from Spain stood as Country’s fourth most successful footballer, On the other hand, his numbers as a coach usually vary considerably. recently, Fran Martínez published on social networks A note of remarkable interest.

Truth is this Javi became Spanish coach with the most defeats in the history of FC Barcelona, Along with the legendary goalkeeper with Juan Jose Nogues 25, leads the negative list within the team. is being done for xavi hernandez A figure of total infamy as a coach. He still has two important competitions left to prove otherwise, although that stain will always be there.

Barcelona club’s defeat against athletic club bilbao with marker four goals instead of two It is a fact. With this it ended barcelona inside of copa del rey, it forced blaugrana team To compromise your other two options, Leagues and Champions, In response to this defeat, his manager xavi hernandez He continued to add points against his record as a coach.