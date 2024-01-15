This OnePlus mobile costs only 229 euros, but it has a 108 MP camera, 8 GB RAM and 67W charging

Enjoy OnePlus quality for more than 200 euros with this mid-range smartphone with a discount of 100 euros

For Enjoy the quality of OnePlus It is not necessary to buy just one of their most expensive phones. The catalog of the Chinese company has an affordable phone that allows you to enjoy a good experience without paying a lot of money, we talk about OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5Gwhose original price is 329 euros, but you can Buy for only 229 euros Thanks for the great discounts at PcComponentes and MediaMarkt.

Yes, you read that right, it’s the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Now it’s 100 euros cheaper, which will make your purchase even more successful. After all, for just over 200 euros you will buy a mobile phone ultra-fluid screenwith 8 GB RAM good 108 mp main camera And with a large 5,000 mAh battery that charges quickly 67W power Which he accepts.

PcComponentes and MediaMarkt both offer you free shipping to home, although the latter also allows you to pick it up from one of its physical stores. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is also on sale on AliExpress Plaza, although here it costs 239 euros. without further delay Let’s see why this is a great buy If you want to get a new mobile phone for around 200-250 euros.

Why you are right when you buy the OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G for 229 euros

Apart from the 100 euro discount, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is a very good option. Offering a balanced experience in behaviour. The processor that gives it life is Qualcomm Snapdragon 695With a power that will allow you to use it To chat, watch videos, find information or play without any problem. Of course, we must keep in mind that this is not a “gaming” mobile phone.

The presence of this processor is also interesting because it has 5g modem, which makes the OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G one of the cheapest phones with 5G you can buy. Whereas, with the processor 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storageWith the option to expand the latter with a microSD card.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is also equipped with a large LCD screen Which floods the front with its 6.67 inches. is in this panel Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and refresh rate 120 hzwhat does it translate to extremely sharp and fluid images Which you will especially appreciate when playing or watching multimedia content. In addition, the terminal also provides quality audio double stereo speakers With Dolby Atmos.

One of the most special features of this phone is 108 megapixel rear camera, This allows you to capture good quality photos, in addition to capturing videos in Full HD, especially when the lighting suits you. is in charge of a selfie 16 megapixel front camera Which also works well. Furthermore, it is used to unlock mobile phones through facial recognition.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G maintains its type in terms of autonomy 5,000 mAh battery Its performance is really good. Once charged, it won’t cost you any money to spend the night with energy still left Enjoy two days of autonomy If you don’t usually use your cell phone much. The best part is that it is compatible 67W fast chargingSo the battery will be charged in about 40-50 minutes.

In short, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite integrates 5G components Great quality considering its price, Right now it can be yours for only 229 euros on PcComponentes and MediaMarkt, which is a 100 euro savings In relation to its original price.

