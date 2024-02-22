Chicharito will not debut against Pumas

The speculation regarding the historic scorer and his presence with the Guadalajara team will finally come to an end.

Chivas fans are desperate and eager to see Chivas again. Chicharito with red and white shirt And playing a football game, so the hope is that he will make his debut with the flanks against the Pumas this weekend, however, is latent Within the Guadalajara institution they may have already decided About this.

javier hernandez He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in June 2023, prematurely ending his involvement with the LA Galaxy, so he has been working on his career since then.Recovery, which is on a very good path.

It is true that guadalajara striker He is progressing satisfactorily and is already doing several practices with his first-team teammates; However, it has been decided within the institution give him more days to get strongerSo he would watch the games against the university students from the box.

TV Azteca communicator, Alejandro Ramírez, revealed that he would be given a few extra days and aimed to make his presence felt until Next weekend against Cruz Azul.

,javier hernandez, In his process, he is very strong, he works a lot with the ball, he gets involved in what the team does in small spaces (…) In this process he brings together unique and personalized people, Within the time frame they are involved in, their chances of error are greater or lesser.

“For this weekend The odds are not in favor even with a good percentagei.e, He will continue from the stands as they deem it prudent to give him some more time. At the weekend, against the Pumas, there is no possibility of Javier Hernandez being there,” he explained on his YouTube channel.

When will the match between Chivas and Pumas take place?

According to the competition calendar, will receive students of the University of Guadalajara on the field Akron Stadium next Saturday, February 24 Exactly 7:05 pm, Central Mexico Time.