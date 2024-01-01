This very revealing dress worn by Emmanuel Macron’s wife to meet Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and Kendji

For Brigitte Macron, fashion is another nature, In fact, the First Lady knows how to work her wardrobe. In every public appearance, she impresses the gallery by dressing more attractive and elegant than ever before. It must be said that with a husband in the kingdom, she has to make a good impression.

Brigitte Macron regularly welcomes stars at the Elysee Palace. it was a few weeks ago king charles iii And his wife camila Who were living there. An opportunity for the Macron couple to outdo themselves both at the protocol level and at the fashion level. We still remember the First Lady’s long navy blue dress, which matched the Queen Consort.

brigitte macron shining

Recently, Emmanuel Macron’s wife welcomed three big stars into her home. opportunity? Yellow Pieces Operation LaunchedIn favor of children and adolescents hospitalized in Lyon. Thus, Brigitte Macron took advantage of this event to meet three great artists.

Rihanna and her pal ASAP were in Paris for Rocky Fashion Week. Furthermore, they participated in the parade Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 On 22 January. So, it was an opportunity for the two Americans to meet the wife of the head of state. This Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Brigitte Macron welcomed her to the Elysee and, to mark the occasion, she wore a very revealing dress.

First Lady Brigitte Macron welcomed the artists

Both of them posed together in front of photographers. But they were not alone! Effectively, Kendji Jirak Went with them. It was also in the singer’s Stories that his fans discovered the photo shoot. The First Lady, as always, radiated elegance and style.

Charitable work is very important to Brigitte Macron. This is why she pays special attention to the clothes she wears during various events. Therefore, the launch of Operation Yellow Pieces was no exception. Thus, Emmanuel Macron’s wife pulled out all the stops all black look,

Brigitte Macron’s outfit was both chic and elegant

it was made up of a very attractive blazerblack in color, matching one pants Of same colour. was the latter enraged At the bottom, which was completely different from Brigitte Macron’s usual style. Actually, they are more used to slim pants or skirts. she wore on her feet high heel ankle bootsTo elongate your silhouette.

To enhance her outfit, Brigitte Macron decorated the top of her look with shiny jewelery, of buttonpresent on his blazer, was matched with large silver necklace, In fact, the First Lady was very chic, complete elegance and talent. The result: She shined in photos taken with Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and Kendji Jirak.