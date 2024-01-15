This will be the starting lineup to face Spain in the friendly match

colombia selection has a clear purpose: to do good against its equal spain In international friendly for date fifa and get a win that allows him to gain confidence going into the next copa america 2024,





The national team is training in England for the duel at the stadium this Friday london olympicsA duel in which the ball will start rotating at 3:30 pm Colombian time.

Colombia national team coach, Nestor Lorenzo, speaking during a press conference at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation in Bogota (Colombia). Nestor Lorenzo announced the names of the players called up for the friendly tour to the United States on a FIFA date in September. The Colombian national team will face Guatemala in New York on September 24 and Mexico in Santa Clara, California on the 27th of the same month.

Nestor Lorenzo After the arrival of the winger, he already has the entire team. carlos andres gomez, who landed in England after discharge luis sinisterra For any physical problem. The group of 26 players called up was completed with former Millonarios.

The Argentina coach, who has had several practices since Monday after the players came into concentration, has been working with his coaching staff to reinforce some tactical concepts, thinking about what his participation will entail. United States CupA tournament that he goes to with the goal of becoming champion.

because of this reason, Lawrence I am thinking and working on a starting team with some changes to play against spainWill send to the field of play his ‘trusted people’ who have allowed him to remain undefeated in 18 games and who have taken the Colombian national team to fourth place in the South American competition. 2026 world cup With 12 digits.

Colombia national team and Nestor Lorenzo

From the latest leaks it has become clear that Lorenzo is not going to make much changes to the team and will field: camilo vargas In the arch; Daniel Munoz, Carlos Cuesta, John Lucumi and Johan Mojica in defence; Later, in the middle of the field, they will be Jefferson Lerma, Kevin Castano and John Arias; and in front james rodriguez on the right, Luis Diaz on the left and Rafael Santos Borre As a sole tip.

This will be the starting lineup that they have trained. Nestor Lorenzo, And sources say what tests he has done since training this Tuesday.

The only changes I would make, taking into account the team used in the qualifiers, would be in central defense with the entry of Carlos Cuesta and on the left with the entry of Johan Mojica, both players who will earn their places due to injuries. Of Yerry Mina and Deiver Machado.

Colombia selection.

