The Weeknd breaks streaming records again

Quite simply a machine.

The Weeknd has become the music industry’s biggest cash machineWho showers tickets and certificates as soon as he participates in a song. At just 34, the Canadian singer doesn’t have much left to achieve, who has already had the chance to appear on the show during halftime of the Super Bowl (in 2021). While global sales charts have long been dominated by Drake (or Taylor Swift), the Canadian singer is essential and Now he is the one who has the reins.

Although he had been beaten before Two streaming records in early 2024 (The singer with the highest number of monthly listeners, and the only singer to have multiple tracks above 3 billion streams), he has again beaten the competition with several new records. The first is obvious: The Weeknd is the world’s most streamed artist across all streaming platforms, We were a little suspicious of this, but now it’s confirmed!

The second record is also very impressive: it is The only artist who managed to stay above 100 million listeners per month on Spotify for an entire year, for the first time in the history of music and streaming. A record that will be extremely difficult to beat, and which is all the more impressive because The Weeknd Has Barely Released an Album in 2023, Aside from the Re-Release of “Starboy”, Having maintained over 100 million listeners per month without any unreleased albums, we shouldn’t see this again in the near future.