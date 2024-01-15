Three in 10 migrants living on Mexico’s southern border have syphilis

Three out of every 10 migrants are at Mexico’s southern border syphilis or something else sexually transmitted infection (ITS), as warned this Sunday by the organization ‘Street Brigade in Support of Elisa Martínez’, which carried out testing in the area.

In front of him migrant flowSuch associations have led to rapid tests to detect sexually transmitted diseases Among those migrants are those in Tapachula, on Mexico’s border with Guatemala.

Cristian Gómez Fuentes, responsible for the organization TapachulaTurns out they detected a lot of infection syphilisSo they mainly want to solve this Disease,

“The person who is diagnosed is invited to bring his partner so that they can both get their treatment. We are talking about 30% of the general migrant population and mainly the Cuban population. Now the brigade (Testing) for HIV and syphilis and, thank God, we have not found HIV,” he told EFE.

Given the notation, Cuban expatriate Leonel Vega Diaz He advised his compatriots to visit various health centres, protect themselves and use contraceptives.

“There is a center here called Capacita Tapachula, where they treat HIV and any kind of sexually transmitted disease. Such a situation happens with Cuban people and if they leave for some reason I suggest that every Time to monitor yourself and test yourself because sometimes with time everything can be resolved,” he said.

Rosemberg López Samayoa, president of ‘A Friendly Hand in the Fight Against AIDS’, acknowledged that the outlook is not at all encouraging, especially due to the infection of young people.

“For this reason, when we have meetings with Comer (the Mexican Commission for Assistance to Refugees) and the National Migration Institute, (we ask) that they be involved in issues of prevention and the information given to migrants because there are Young people who engage in sexual behavior during their travels,” he explained.

He highlighted that the group serves about 400 people migrants monthly, which it usually detects respiratory diseasesOr fungal infections, as they persist for seven consecutive days without personal hygiene.

Venezuelan Briseida said she went to the ‘Street Brigade’ module because she needed to guarantee her health in order to move forward healthily.

“We come up with some flu, infections, some birth diseaseAnd the more you consult, the more chances you have to detect them in time, which is what concerns us,” he said.

situation reflects humanitarian crisis in mexicoWhich recorded an annual increase of more than 77% in irregular migration, which will exceed 782,000 people in 2023.