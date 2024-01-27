Tigres del Lice capture the 2024 Banerjes Cup





samo domingo.- Tigres del Licey defeated Estrellas Orientales 3-2 in Tetelo Vargas to crown the Dominican Republic’s Professional Baseball League’s Banerceras Cup and will now be the representative for the 2024 Caribbean Series to be held in Miami, United States. .1 to 9 February.

Three runs in the third inning and pitching that withstood Eastern attacks were decisive for Lisi, who struck out Jairo Asensio with a perfect ninth to save the game.

It is the 24th crown for Tigres, becoming the first team to repeat the title in the league since Leones del Esquite did so in the 2011–12 and 2012–13 campaigns. Lisie had not won back-to-back titles since 1982–83, when they began that campaign with three in a row.

This is the ninth time that a Dominican baseball finals series (of seven games) has been decided in the seventh game, three of which the Tigers have won with tonight’s win.

Tigres started with two losses against them and won the next three, losing in the sixth and visiting Tetelo Vargas to clinch the crown.

The Stars, who have visited the final 19 times, were looking to lift their fourth trophy at this stage in this edition. They have visited the finals three consecutive times.

The Blue’s rally began with a walk by Sergio Alcantara off starter Henry Sosa. He was thrown out to second with a bunt by Emilio Bonifacio, who reached second base due to a throwing error by shortstop José Barrero, and then scored on Gustavo Núñez’s second hit of the game.

That was it for Sosa, who was replaced by Roman Méndez.

The new East pitcher offered little as he allowed a double to left field by Davel Lugo that drove in Núñez and Ránon Hernández fired another double to push Lugo from third to blue.

While the Stars were struggling in the fifth one-run inning, Brooks Hall lasted four and two-thirds innings.

The Stars scored a run in this fifth inning thanks to Hall’s wild pitch, which left runners on third and first. Carlos Vargas came to pitch in his place and, with the wind unfavorable for hitters, retired him with a deep hit through center field.

In the seventh, against Cameron Gann, with one out, the Stars got closer with Jose Barrero’s double in which he took the lead to second and then scored with a single to center field. Gann was done with his work, replaced by Jonathan Arrows, who drew fouls on Deron Blanco and Raimel Tapia.

Andy Otero pitched excellent relief work through five and third innings, facing only two batters above the minimum, getting two hits and striking out two.