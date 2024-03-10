Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert fined $100,000 for money laundering

The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert $100,000 on Sunday for pointing money at a referee and criticizing officiating on Friday night.

NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced that “the fine takes into account Gobert’s past examples of conduct detrimental to the NBA with respect to publicly criticizing referees.”

Rudy Gobert did not deny the money gesture and further said that the bets can have a big impact on the outcome of the game. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Gobert was assessed a technical foul in the final seconds of regulation during the Timberwolves’ 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night when he rubbed his fingers together multiple times, meaning referee Scott Foster could have taken a bribe. Were.

After being whistled and disqualified for his sixth foul, Gobert stayed on the ground and pointed as Foster walked to the scorer’s table. Foster did not see Gobert, but official Natalie Sago did and issued a technicality.

His technique allowed the Cavaliers to tie the game.

After the game, Gobert, who is known for being outspoken, did not deny what he did and further said that sports betting can have a big impact on the outcome of games.

“I’m going to grit my teeth again,” Gobert said Friday night. “I’d be the bad guy. I’d accept the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the stakes and everything are getting bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel like that.”

Minnesota assistant Micah Nouri, who took over when Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was out sick just before tip-off, criticized Gobert’s behavior.

“Honestly, a technical foul with 27 seconds left is unacceptable,” Nori said. “He’s Rudy, but you have to be smart. He made a gesture that brought up the automated technology. Obviously he was frustrated, both teams were, but we have to be smarter.”

Gobert, who finished with 17 rebounds in 37 minutes, agreed he needed to maintain his composure.

“My reaction, which I think was true, but there was no time to react that way,” the 7-foot-1 center said. “It cost my team the match. It was an immature reaction.”

This is the fourth time Gobert has been fined for publicly criticizing officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.