Kourtney Kardashian remembers a beautiful memory

14 February A memorable day for many people. Some people remember that special moment when their life completely changed. Truly, Valentine’s Day is a perfect holiday express your love Or even propose marriage. Valentine’s Day 20204 turns out to be among the stars full of surprises And in emotions. on this occasion, kourtney kardashian returned to a nice memory During this celebration of lovers. What did he tell his customers? We give you all the information in this article.

Travis Barker reveals a secret

This year, for Valentine’s Day, Kourtney Kardashian chose to post a memory from last year on Instagram. travis barkerThe American drummer, known mainly for being a member of the groups Blink-182 and +44, has revealed information on social networks. In his account he assured that during the same period, little rocky was born, The young boy was born on November 1, 2023, to the joy of his parents. Therefore it is possible to easily calculate its date conception of a childWhich is of February 2023.

A Valentine’s Day under the symbol of confidence

For other celebrities, Valentine’s Day was a surprise. Beyoncébeen in a relationship for twenty three years jay z, regularly poses with her husband on the network. To celebrate this Valentine’s Day, Queen B wanted to make the occasion memorable a little statement Her husband. “To my Clyde, my best friend Shawn Carter: (…) thank you for every moment”, He said. For his part, Jay-Z pays him back. In fact, the artist and father of her three children did not hesitate in early February step up to the plate during Grammy Awards To protect his wife. Recall that the latter found it incomprehensible that Beyoncé, holder of the largest number of Grammy Awards in the history of the ceremony, had never won Album of the Year.

Jennifer Lopez wanted to celebrate her union

After all, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wanted to do it too proof of their love This Valentine’s Day. The Latin singer has experienced incredible ups and downs in her relationship with the actor. While JLo and Ben Affleck gave each other second chance In 2021 and a year after officially saying “yes”, Jennifer Lopez wanted celebrate their union, The latter shared a video of their couple with a childish voice. “Guys, I did it. I found the person who makes me happier than ever. , A beautiful statement!