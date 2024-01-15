Time, where to watch, channel and LaLiga broadcast

Pamplona, ​​Spain.

He real Madrid go this saturday Osasuna on the 29th day of spanish league 2023-2024A duel in which the current leader must demonstrate his ambition and tenacity to maintain his valuable gains, without sanction Jude Bellingham And with a desire to forget recent doubts. Sadar This Saturday welcomes the leader of the competition, who has not lost in the ‘Rosillo’ manor since January 2011. Since then, there have been eight games, in which Real Madrid have won five and drawn three, although the home team’s intensity will be a factor in their favor, driven by their standing. Osasuna to stop real MadridIn the last league match before the international break.

Always energetic Navarre venue and a Osasuna In good dynamics, except for their recent defeat (2-0) in Montelivi, it will be a test of their improvement. ancelottiWho put the sporting doubts behind them for the time being with an impressive 4-0 win against Celta at the Santiago Bernabéu. win in union Allowed us to quickly forget the poor game of the Madridistas in the second leg of the Round of 16 Champions Last week against RB Leipzig (1-1). The complete opposite happened in the face of lack of ambition and momentum. celticIn a duel with twists and turns in which the Madridistas showed more hunger and sharpness.

An attitude that cannot be forgotten Sadar Looking to continue his good work as a visitor – the only defeat of September – at the Metropolitano, although he has just added two draws. And the Whites have not had three draws since the 2017–2018 season, a balance that if extended would allow their followers girona And FC Barcelona Their leads reduced to seven and eight points respectively. He real Madrid He will defend his position as the best scorer – 25 goals in favor and 11 in opposition – and his tenacity as a leader, heading towards the title. And he’ll look for it in his 900th game carlo ancelotti In the first division of the five major leagues.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Match Schedule

In hondurasmatch between Osasuna And real Madrid It will start at 9:15 am, while in Spain it will start at 4:15 pm. , 9:15 am – Honduras , 9:15 am – Mexico , 10:15 hours – Ecuador, Colombia and Peru , 11:15 am – Bolivia and Venezuela , 12:15 pm – Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Chile , 16:15 hours – Spain

Where to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid broadcast