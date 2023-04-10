Tips to prevent diseases and improve your general health

Health-enhancing foods are those that provide clear benefits for disease prevention and general well-being. These foods are usually rich Antioxidants, essential nutrients and bioactive compounds that promote health Systemic and cellular as well. Examples of health-boosting foods include fresh vegetables and fruits, which are rich sources of minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. Additionally, fatty fish contain omega-3 fatty acids that benefit brain and heart health.

The presence of fermented foods such as yogurt can also be considered a good practice to enhance health, as these foods are abundant in probiotics that create a balanced intestinal microbiota, which is beneficial for the immune system and digestion. Are beneficial. Additionally, seeds and nuts are concentrated sources of protein, healthy fats and fiber, which help promote satiety and maintain adequate energy levels.

It is important to emphasize that a varied and balanced diet, which includes these health-boosting foods as well as healthy lifestyle habits such as systematic physical activity, adequate hydration and absence of toxic addictions, is widely used in the prevention of diseases. Helps in. Long term and health promotion.

Recipes

Cream of Cabbage and Carrots with Ginger

Vegetables and greens cannot be missing from our daily diet as they provide essential nutrients to the body. But we also taste this vegetable cream with ginger, whose vitamin B6 stimulates serotonin receptors, producing the so-called “happiness hormone”.

Carrots and cabbage are two vegetables that are ideal for blending, cooking and serving as creams. We are going to make this recipe flavored with various spices like cumin, ginger and black pepper. A delicious dish to consume as an aperitif, which will delight everyone, including vegetarians and vegans.

Material:

500 grams cabbage

4 carrots

1 clove garlic

1 onion

dry ginger powder, as per taste

Ground cumin powder, as per taste

black pepper, to taste

1 liter water

pinch of salt

Oil

Preparation:

peel and chop carrots

Peel and chop the garlic and onion.

Wash and chop the cabbage.

In a saucepan, fry everything with a little salt, oil and pepper.

Add water, cumin and ginger and cook for 20 or 25 minutes.

Beat and filter the result.

Place the cream back on the candle for two minutes so that it becomes uniform.

to serve.

Spinach Omelette with Avocado and Cucumber

Vegetables and eggs are other foods to be included in our diet, but they are applied in the referred case for even greater reasons. The former, especially leafy ones like spinach, provide large amounts of folic acid and vitamin E, which can reduce feelings of lack of energy and depression. The latter is due to their tryptophan content.

Spinach will be the main ingredient to make this delicious tortilla, to which we will also add avocado, cucumber and some toasted sesame seeds. Perfect for a quick and healthy dinner.

Material:

2 eggs

1 handful fresh spinach leaves

half avocado

half cucumber

1 handful sesame seeds

black pepper, to taste

Oil

pinch of salt

Preparation:

Peel the avocado and cut it into pieces.

Wash the cucumber, dry it and cut it into long pieces.

Beat the eggs in a suitable container, season with salt and pepper and add the spinach leaves.

Add some oil to a frying pan and freeze them to make a French omelette.

Serve tortillas on plates and top with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds.

Chicken or Turkey Skewers with Rosemary

We really like chicken or turkey meat (if you have it available) because they are low in fat, they can be cooked in many different ways and, in addition, they contain a range of essential amino acids such as tryptophan. Is. Which increases the level of serotonin in our brain. And that helps us feel better.

This seekh is a very simple recipe with few ingredients. It is ideal for healthy eating as these meats have low fat content, and always leave a good impression on those who eat them.

Material:

600 grams chopped chicken or turkey breast

garlic powder

ground cumin, as per taste

1 unit egg

40 grams breadcrumbs

1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 orange

1 sprig of henna

700 ml water

pinch of salt

black pepper, as per taste

Oil

with white rice

Preparation:

Combine chicken or turkey breast, garlic powder, salt, cumin, egg and breadcrumbs in a suitable container.

The last leaves are removed from the rosemary branches to obtain a skewer with a twig in the center.

In a frying pan we put a splash of oil and bring it to medium heat. When it is hot, place the pan on the grill and cook until golden brown all over.

-When cutting onion into julienne strips i.e. long strips.

When the skewers are cooked, take them out and keep them aside.

In the same pan, add a splash of oil and fry the onion on medium flame. Add salt and pepper and when it becomes transparent and soft, add soy sauce and orange juice.

Let it cook for two minutes and set aside to coat the sauce with skewers.

presentation

The skewers are dipped in sauce and served with white rice.

Dark Chocolate and Coffee Mousse

An uneasy mood is improved by a dessert containing two ingredients that can help achieve this. Chocolate is one of the best natural antidepressants and coffee is not far behind, as caffeine blocks the molecules that worsen the effects of stress.

For chocolate lovers, nothing beats dark chocolate mousse. You should choose chocolate that contains at least 70% cocoa, so that the intensity of its flavor can be fully realized. However, coffee is optional and, if you decide to add it, it can be done with decaffeinated. The truth is that it is necessary to obtain the fluffy texture of the cream with the addition of egg whites.

Material:

500 ml milk cream which can be replaced with liquid cream

250 g dark chocolate, minimum 70% cocoa

1 cc vanilla extract

1 cup coffee

6 eggs

Preparation:

Heat heavy cream in a saucepan over medium heat until bubbles appear on the surface.

Chop the chocolate as finely as possible and add it to the cream so that it dissolves, mixes well and integrates. After this, add the cup of coffee, vanilla essence and egg yolks, pre-beaten and separated from their white part, which we reserve. It keeps shaking.

Remove from heat and allow to cool.

Meanwhile, beat the reserved egg whites and, when they have stiffened, add them to the previous mixture while continuing to beat.

Pour cream into each glass and refrigerate them for at least two hours.

If you want, you can decorate its surface with a little whipped cream, which will enhance its sweet taste, and sprinkle a little cinnamon powder on top.

Chocolate Banana Bread

The texture of this dessert is very juicy due to the presence of banana in the ingredients. It will be mixed with chocolate and cocoa, the ingredients that make it so good.

It is one of the most famous sweets in the Anglo-Saxon countries, being part of the cuisine of use because it can be made with very ripe bananas so that they are not wasted. It is a banana cake, to which you can also add more ingredients, in this case, chocolate, and which is an excuse for breakfast or a snack.

Material:

175 grams flour

3 ripe bananas

80 grams butter

160 grams brown sugar

1 egg

25 grams cocoa powder

25 grams dark chocolate bar

0.5 tsp baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch of salt

Preparation:

Preheat the oven at 180 degrees.

Peel the bananas and mash them with the help of a fork in a large bowl until you get a paste.

Add the melted butter, egg, vanilla and sugar and beat well.

Mix flour, baking soda and cocoa in another container and add the contents of the second container.

Stir well and cut the chocolate bar into pieces.

– Grease a mold, flour it and fill it with the previous mixture.

Bake at 180ºC for about 45 minutes.

Carefully take out the cake, let it cool, unwrap it and it’s ready to enjoy!