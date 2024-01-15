Alberto Jiménez Schumacher, ARAIDS researcher and director of the Molecular Oncology Laboratory of the Aragon Health Research Institute, will give a lecture on February 27 at 5:30 pm at the Olimpia Cinema, under the programming of the Popular University of Carina. Today’s research is tomorrow’s medicine”. An open conversation for all Carinenses in which they will talk up close and colloquially about how research in their laboratory at the IIS Aragon can achieve medicine in the service of health and quality of life of people. Helps develop tools and treatments for HIV, in Aragon and in the rest of the world.

Furthermore, Alberto Jiménez will give the same speech in the morning to fourth year ESO and Baccalaureate students at IES Joaquín Costa. About Alberto Jimenez Schumacher Since 2017, Alberto Jiménez Schumacher (Zaragoza, 1980) has led the Molecular Oncology Group at the Aragon Health Research Institute in Zaragoza. He completed his doctoral thesis under the direction of Mariano Barbacid at the CNIO, where he developed and characterized animal models for the study of RAS genes in cancer and rare diseases. He completed a postdoctoral stay (2009-2013) at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York. In 2013 he returned to the CNIO in the Brain Tumor Laboratory led by Massimo Squatrito.