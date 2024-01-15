Toluca and Paiva take a break after beating Santos 1-0

After a tough week for TolucaBack Elimination in Concachampions And this tie with rayadosThe club returns to victory beat Santos 1-0 In advance of the duel 9th day of completion 2024Thank you for a gift from santiago nunez,

With these results, those led Renato Paiva moved up to eighth place with 13 points.while they Ignacio Ambriz They are in 16th place with just four points.

Yawning right from the start!

The first part left a lot to be desired, with a Santos who gave up the initiative and waited in their own zone against an opponent who did not know how to attack and ended with both teams going No shots were taken on goal at half time,

The Red Devils had the clearest shot edgar lopez, who wandered outside the area and dared to shoot from long range; However, the ball was deflected by a defender on the corner kick.

At the time of the warriors, it was Ismail Govea Who had a clear chance in the 35th minute, when they gave him time and space to shoot from three quarters of the field, but his shot went over hit the crossbarTo his misfortune.

Jay came on as a substitute in the second half.Juan Pablo Dominguez And he got a chance right away, after one The absurdity of Doria and Santiago Núñez In defence, the midfielder was left alone to outline in the area, but he appeared bruno amione Carefully with the broom.

Juan Pablo scored a penalty in the 71st minuteWhen he was looking for a ball on the baseline and she was Childishly knocked down by Santiago NunezWithout the ball in play and without any need; Tiago Volpi was in charge of taking advantage in the 75th minute For the only goal of the match.

On the 8th day, Toluca receives Tijuana On Sunday, February 25 at 12:00 pm at the Nemesio Díaz Stadium, while Santos does the same with Mazatlán The same day at 6:00 pm in the Santos Modelo area.