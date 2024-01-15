Disney is planning a Scarlet Witch movie, according to reports

How will the Scarlet Witch come back?

Following Robert Downey Jr.’s poignant sacrifice as Iron Man/Tony Stark Avengers: Endgame And with Chris Evans taking up the mantle of Captain America, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is facing even bigger and more formidable challenges. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes stand at the brink of the unknown as they enter the Multiverse Saga.

Shortly thereafter, the MCU bid farewell to fan-favorite character Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), as she moved on from the familiar movie Marvel universe, beginning a character-defining journey in the Disney+ original series Was. wandavision (2021).

According to the latest reports, it looks like Elizabeth Olsen’s fan-favorite character will be returning to the MCU after her apparent death. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

a new scarlet witch movie

According to a Hollywood insider, Marvel Studios, and by extension Marvel president Kevin Feige, want to make a Scarlet Witch solo movie. hello my time to shine,



Responding to a fan’s question about whether Olsen’s Scarlet Witch would ever get her own solo movie, the insider replied that the Scarlet Witch movie would likely debut in the meantime Avengers: The Kang Dynasty And avengers: secret wars – or possibly even after the potentially final film in the current Multiverse Saga:

yes either between avengers 5 and 6 or after secret wars Ahmed Hashimi: Is a Scarlet Witch movie ever getting made? @MyTimeToShineH

Fans like Batnark are really starting to wonder How This new Scarlet Witch project will approach the character, whose most recent portrayal was as the main antagonist of 2022 doctor strange After starring as a hero in The Avengers and including his own family-focused Disney+ character, the sequel wandavision,

I wonder if he will be portrayed as a villain or an anti-hero?

I wonder if she’ll be killed in Secret Wars?

However, there is another promising possibility for the character of Scarlet Witch, and it has to do with the establishment of mutantkind and the MCU’s version of the X-Men.

Fans are speculating that – like many Marvel comics – Wanda Maximoff could be revealed as a mutant so she can join the X-Men “Mutant Saga” secret war,

@NoCapIntentioned: If it’s released in between the Avengers movies, she’ll be important to Secret Wars, if it’s after SW, she’ll likely be revealed as a mutant so she’ll play a bigger role in the mutant saga. Fulfilled.

Noting that in some versions of the comic book continuity, where Wanda Maximoff is the daughter of Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr herself, the MCU has been condensed into one continuity post-secret war Can definitely see a mutant (or mutant-adjacent) Scarlet Witch.

Additionally, many wandavision Spinoff projects are also in the works, like the upcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Disney+ Original Shows (formerly Agatha: Tomb of Chaos And Agatha: House of Harkness) starred Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness and heart arrester Starring Joe Locke as (presumably) Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan, Wanda’s son and Marvel Comics superhero Wiccan.

On top of that, the Paul Bettany-led vision Quest and even rumor witches street A Marvel Studios special presentation is also said to be in the works, making the possibility of Olsen’s return basically inevitable.

The comic book movie world is more likely to see Scarlet Witch return in a solo film – though when and where is up to Marvel Studios and Disney to decide.

Are you excited about a potential Scarlet Witch solo movie? How do you think she will return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

