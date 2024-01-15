Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 Latest Version Free Download

Tony Hawk’s Dungeon 2 latest version free download

Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 – Skateboard simulator. This is the sixth work in the series. It was largely inspired by the popular TV series Bam! ” and “Freak.” The focus is on skateboarding in the streets and exploring open spaces large and small.

These locations are filled with various railings, jumps, and ramps, so you can try out a variety of tricks and combinations. You can pick up your skates and switch them to walking mode. The game features graffiti drawing, parkour, and rooftops. Elements are displayed in an arcade style, thus simplifying one-click operation.

There are two game options to choose from, Story Mode and Classic Mode. First, there is a series of missions, connected by a common storyline. Another mode that differs from previous games in the series. The game lasts two minutes, during which the player must complete 10 small tasks. When they complete the most number of combinations in a row without landing on the counter, the multiplier is doubled, resulting in massive scores.

The story will offer travel opportunities to cities such as Boston, Barcelona, ​​Berlin and New Orleans, and even to Australia. The professional skate team is represented by Tony Hawk, Bam Margera, Bob Burnquist, Mike Valley, Eric Coston, Rodney Mullen, Chad Muth Card etc.