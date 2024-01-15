F.E.A.R Game PC Full Version Free Download (Platinum Collection)

You are adventurous, right? Many craziest dreams are yet to be fulfilled and you are waiting for the opportunity to live that moment. FEAR is here to take you on a virtual journey and fulfill all your wildest dreams. It’s time to face the fear and experience the ultimate chills. As a member of First Encounter Assault Recon, you will have to save humanity. Dig up the past and solve the mysterious occurrence of a horrible event. It is not a normal fight with humans but with non-living people. Let’s face the fear and move forward.

FEAR game download for PC

Name FEAR Initial release date October 17, 2005 Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Developer Monolith Productions, Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore, TimeGate Studios, Monolith Editor Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Vivendi, Gender First-person shooter, Survival horror Series FEAR Category PC Games >Survival, Shooting

About FEAR

Monolith Productions, Inc. and Timegate have developed an incredible action game called FEAR. This game was published by Warner Bros. Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainments. Since October 17, 2005, this game dominates the world. The plot revolves around a massacre; Team FEAR has to eliminate the Fettles. FEAR joined Delta Force, led by Douglas Holiday.

This game projects the tragic story of Alma. Alma’s ghost haunts throughout the missions and you must take it upon yourself to dissolve Alma’s case. As a member of the FEAR team, you will play multiple battles and solve the mystery. Start the trip right after the helicopter crash and plan the next step.

How to play FEAR?

Players will fight paranormal threats throughout the city that has long been destroyed. FEAR is a first-person survival game that will take you to the most unexpected scenario. Play ‘reflection time’ to experience the reflection of the action. This game features many weapons for players to defend themselves and attack the protagonist. Discover the secret project at the ATC facility and the dark past.

You can carry three weapons at a time; Use the function keys to move from one place to another. Travel through the different places and explore completely; Use your movements to crawl, jump and run faster. So buckle up, it’s time to complete the missions and see the end of the story.

Characteristics of FEAR

Players love FEAR content. It is an adventure game that anyone would love to play. The features are impressive; can involve players. Overall, FEAR is a good mix of action and entertainment. So let’s see the features of this game:

the graphics

FEAR has 3D visual effects. Players can enjoy well-designed scenes and enjoy the live experience. The gameplay is nothing less than that of a Hollywood movie. The characters have been well designed and players will be able to enjoy the environment.

Missions

There are multiple missions in this game. You never know where FEAR will take you. Also, play the side quests to have a different kind of experience. This game is all about acting, you should expect continuous challenges at every step.

single player

Be the only FEAR participant. Play with the non-playable characters and enjoy the attention. Use your strategies and logic to overcome obstacles. This will be your trip.

Weapons

There are multiple arsenals available in FEAR; Players can access pistols, assault rifles, submachine guns, and ray weapons. Each of them is different and players will have to choose carefully. You can use different weapons depending on the situation.

Now that you know everything about FEAR, it’s time to test your bravery. Will you be able to face the situations and overcome the challenges? Carry weapons and participate in combat. There are many layers to the story and you can discover them all. The developers did everything possible to create this incredible work.

How to Download FEAR PC Instructions

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

FEAR – Minimum system requirement

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP equivalent

CPU SPEED: 1.7 GHz

RAM: 512MB

OS: Windows 2000/XP with the latest service pack installed

VIDEO CARD: 64 MB video card (NVIDIA GeForce4 Ti+ / ATI Radeon 9000+) with monitor that can display a 4:3 aspect ratio

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 1.3

VERTEX SHADER: 1.0

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 5.0 GB with additional space for swap files and game saves

CD-ROM: 4X speed CD-ROM or DVD-ROM (DVD-ROM for Director’s Cut)

FEAR: recommended system requirement

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

CPU SPEED: 3GHz

RAM: 1GB

OS: Windows 2000/XP with the latest service pack installed

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB DirectX 9.0c compatible video card with hardware T&L and Pixel Shader 2.0 support (GeForce 6600+ / Radeon 9800 Pro+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 5.5 GB

CD-ROM: 4X speed CD-ROM or DVD-ROM (DVD-ROM for Director’s Cut)

Frequent questions

What is the appropriate age to play FEAR? Payers must be 18 years or older for this game.

What platform can I play FEAR on? This game can be played on Windows.

How much space is required? FEAR requires 17 GB of free space.

