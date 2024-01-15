Harvester Free PC Game Download Full Version (GOG)

If you like video games and love being in a fictional world, we suggest you play one of the famous retro games known as Harvester. This game was released on September 25, 1996 and continues to be a trend in the world of video games.

Harvester is an excellent video game that will give you an exciting experience. You will encounter many scenes that you can never imagine.

Harvester game download for PC

Name Reaper Initial release date Platforms Developer Interactive DigiFX Editor Night diving studies Mode single player Genders Category PC Games >Adventure

About the game

Harvester is not a game for children, but it is definitely a game for adults who like some original and terrifying genres. Harvester is an excellent click-and-play video game that will take you to a city of madness.

This game revolves around a very uncertain story in which players will witness extreme violence. There is a lot of fun in it and therefore Harvester is the priority of many players looking for action and something dramatic.

How to play the harvester?

Harvester can be played by clicking on the screen. This click and play video game has an interactive interface that will allow you to explore the scary city.

Harvester highlights the main character, known as Steve Mason. Steve is an 18 year old boy. He wakes up in his house, which is no longer the same. Steve will find himself lost in this completely different simulation world. The game begins with Steve, who finds everything strange and strange.

You have to click on the screen to continue the game; There will be several puzzles that you will need to solve to collect information from the hotspot.

Harvester has an open world, so you’ll be able to wander around the city and learn more about the reason behind all the weirdness. You will also have to solve the death of Steve’s fiancé; This is how Harvester will engage you.

Combine Features

Do you want to know more about this game? Check out these amazing features of Harvester because they make it more special and exciting. The tips mentioned below are some of the best features of this game.

You will come across some very disturbing images. The game features real images that are very scary. Every scene of this game makes it scarier than you can imagine. That is the reason why players love Harvester. Dramatic scenes can haunt you at night.

Since you will be exploring the crazy city as the protagonist, you need some guidance; Get help from the map that appears in Harvester. The map will guide you through the town, where you can visit any place and collect information.

How do you proceed in this game? Well, you must continue in this game by checking the access points. These will guide you and provide you with some of the information and clues that will help you continue in the game. This feature makes this game even more interesting.

Harvester is action-packed; This game has multiple combat scenes where the protagonist will have to collect weapons and fight to survive. You can also attack any of the non-playable characters in Harvester.

Harvester is something different. It’s more twisted and out of your imagination. Harvester is a very scary game and is not for children. Although you can enjoy all the features added to the game, the 1996 game will give you a retro experience.

How to Download Harvester PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Harvester PC button

: Click on the Download Harvester PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Harvester PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Harvester: minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows XP/Vista/7

Processor: 1.0 GHz Processor

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics: 100% DirectX compatible graphics

Storage: 2 GB available space

Sound card: 100% DirectX compatible card or integrated sound

Harvester – Recommended System Requirement

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: 1.5 GHz Processor

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: 100% DirectX compatible graphics

Storage: 2 GB available space

Sound card: 100% DirectX compatible card or integrated sound

Frequent questions

What is the right age to play Harvester? You must be over 18 years old to play Harvester.

How many players can participate in this game? Only one player can participate in Harvester.

How much space do I need to download the game? 2 GB of available space is required to download Harvester.

