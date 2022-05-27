Top Gun 3 needs to make 1 risky change to continue the franchise’s success

Summary Top Gun 3 needs to conclude Maverick’s story to ensure the future success of the franchise.

top gun 3 It’s officially happening, but a risky change needs to be made in the upcoming sequel to ensure the continued success of the franchise. Top Gun: Maverick brought top Gun The franchise is back in a big way, reviving the series and being credited with saving theaters after the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to tremendous returns at the box office Top Gun: MaverickIt’s no surprise top gun 3 Is Happening. However, if the franchise wishes to continue beyond this, top gun 3 A serious change needs to be made that could be controversial among fans.

Decades after the original’s release top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick hitting theaters, it also introduced an entirely new cast of characters while continuing the story of Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Although the legacy sequel receives poor reviews, Top Gun: Maverick It is at times more critically acclaimed than its predecessor, with many considering it one of the best films of 2022. This is mostly due to the acting, story and performance of great actor Tom Cruise. However, one of these elements needs to be seriously changed to preserve the heritage top Gun,

Top Gun 3 needs to finish Maverick’s story

and top Gun Want to move on from the third film, top gun 3 The Maverick story really needs to end. Maverick was the main character of the original top Gun, the audience got his perspective as he went through the TOPGUN program. He is also the main character in Top Gun: Maverick, top pilots are returning to train a new batch of TOPGUN pilots. Although there were a lot of loose ends after top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick Having finished them off, Maverick forgives himself for Rooster’s death, gets into a relationship, and is promoted to captain.

Due to these story developments, Maverick’s arc is mostly complete by the end. Top Gun: Maverick, which means there is no room for him to do many films in the future. It Makes Sense to Bring Tom Cruise Back for One Last Visit top gun 3, but there’s really no natural way to continue his story as the main character. instead, top gun 3 Maverick’s story needs to be curbed, ending Tom Cruise’s time top Gun spotlight while setting the stage for his perfect replacement.

The main character of Top Gun 3 (and beyond) should be a cock

If Maverick’s primary story is scrapped top gun 3The franchise will need a new lead character top gun 3 and beyond. Luckily, the ideal character already exists: Miles Teller’s Rooster. Rooster is a young pilot who has a similar personality to Maverick, meaning he could bring a new twist to the franchise while not changing how it feels. With the roster being young and new to the franchise, there are a lot of stories to learn about with him. Plus, Taylor is a promising star who can step up top Gun On his shoulders.

Luckily, making the rooster the main character top Gun The franchise doesn’t mean that Maverick has to disappear entirely. In fact, Tom Cruise’s character may serve as a mentor to Rooster in future films, although he will still appear in the films, albeit in a small supporting role. This dynamic will be similar to that creed took over sylvester stallone’s films rockyThe original star will take a back seat with the new star who will lead the franchise into the future.

Top Gun: Maverick’s ending establishes Rooster as Top Gun’s main character

The idea of ​​Maverick taking over the roster top GunThe main character is not all speculation, as Top Gun: MaverickIts finale has already set it up. At the beginning of the film, Maverick is clearly the main character. However, as the story progresses, Rooster’s role in the film becomes increasingly larger, with him side-by-side with Maverick by the end of the film. This conclusion has led viewers to the idea of ​​Rooster playing a much bigger role in the sequel, which is why he should play the role. top gun 3,

Top Gun: MaverickThe ending also sets up the aforementioned feud between Maverick and Rooster, with the two having to work together to escape enemy territory at the end of the film. Rooster is learning from Maverick throughout the mission, and together they make a great team. This partnership must continue top gun 3what are you carrying Top Gun: Maverick to install.