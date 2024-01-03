Toro Fernandez was injured and crying in the Cruz Azul match

forward due to an injury to his right knee Gabriel “Toro” Fernandez He had to leave Cruz Azul’s game against Atlético San Luis 30 minutes before the game. The footballer was not able to even get up from the stretcher and removed by ambulance Of the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.

What happened to Toro Fernandez?

It was the 24th minute when Toro Fernandez was running with his teammate Rodrigo Huesca in search of the ball near the opponent’s area. The footballer made a wrong move and immediately fell on the grass,

The play ended and Huskus immediately sought help from doctors, Thus Dr. Antonio Acevedo entered to examine the player and determine that he should not be moved from the stretcher. The footballer’s right knee was merely iced and so he left the property to study.

After the relevant studies, the injury to Toro Fernández, who had scored two goals so far in the tournament and who now had to leave the field of play, will be determined. In his place, midfielder Alexis Gutiérrez entered, leaving Angel Sepúlveda as the sole forward.

When he was on a stretcher and was being taken out of the stadium, Many fans chanted “Toro, Toro!” Showed their support for Toro Fernandez with slogans of., The forward only covered his face with his hands as he left the stadium accompanied by some of the club’s medical staff.