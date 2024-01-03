TPS 2024 in the United States: Requirements you should consider for late re-registration for protected status

Did you know that you can file a late application to request TPS? Know how to do it and its requirements here.

He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) may accept late applications for enrollment temporary protected status (TPS) If you have good reason to file after the re-registration period for your country has ended.

In that case, along with your re-registration application, you must submit a letter explaining the reasons for submitting it so late. If you are eligible to file your initial application late, you must still comply with all eligibility requirements,

What are the requirements for requesting late re-registration for TPS?

To be eligible to request late re-enrolment tpsOne of the following two conditions must be met: