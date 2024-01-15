Train yourself as a tablet repairer with this free online course – Teach Me About Science

Devices like cell phones and tablets, due to their constant use, get damaged frequently, increasing the demand for repairs, so it would be better if you want to learn about repairing two devices, cell phones and tablets. Which are used the most in today’s time, this course is for you.

A cell phone and tablet repairman is a professional who is trained to resolve various types of failures that occur in the above devices. This is achieved by performing diagnostics and installing or reinstalling hardware and/or software elements, as the case may be.

This profession is very important today, because as we said, it consists of the knowledge to repair two devices that may fail sooner or later, that is why many people who have problems with the operation of these devices immediately turn to these professionals. Let’s resort to. Which can be hired through a company or starting your own cell phone and tablet repair business, either of which can give you excellent profits.

But to achieve this, it is essential to take a good course, because it is here that you will learn the necessary knowledge so that you can perform professionally when repairing a cell phone or tablet. There are many online courses that can give you the best knowledge and one of them is offered by Carlos Slim Foundation, this course is titled Cell Phone and Tablet Repairers,

Which takes you through in a very intuitive way and with an interface that is very easy to learn, The course lets you become master of your timeThat is, you decide when is the best moment of your time to start studying and resume your classes. This course is beginner levelWhich gives you a basis on what you should do when repairing a cell phone or tablet, The duration is short, as it is approximately 62 hours., this duration is perfect because when you know how to spread it out throughout your week, the course becomes really short. And if this is your case, you can continue studying, since this course is part of a diploma, something that gives you access to new subjects so that you can obtain this document. It is worth mentioning that this course has certification, a fact that will benefit your job cover letter in any company.

So there you have it, you learn and then generate your own income, something that many people want to do and even more so something that they love, so we recommend that you do not miss it and Review the learning material that this course offers you and give it a try. opportunity.

Following are the topics you can learn in this interesting cell phone and tablet repairman course:

level 1

lesson 1

– Operating mobile devices

– Generations of mobile communication technologies

– common components

– Structure of mobile device

– Safety equipment and tools

– Basics of mobile devices

lesson 2

– Basic Concepts of Electronics

– Analog and Digital Electronics

– Occupational Health and Safety Measures

– use of multimeter

– use of soldering station

– use of measuring and welding equipment

Chapter 3

– electronic symbol

– Explaining electronic diagrams

– CI Data Sheets

– resistance code

– Dimensions of passive components

– Types of encapsulation

– Diagrams and electronic symbols

level 2

lesson 1

– Mobile device repair process

– communication with the customer

– mobile device port

– Software or hardware failures

– assessment of the situation

lesson 2

°It consists of 4 classes

– Better performance of smartphone

– Forced restore without PC

– Restore and update with flashing software from PC

– restoration with command line

– software debugging

Chapter 3

– removing the back cover

– battery change

– replacement of motherboard

– Screen Replacement

– replacement of modular elements

– Replacement of buttons and fingerprint sensor

– replacement of components

level 3

lesson 1

– wet equipment

– short circuit on the motherboard

– Flexible cables are connected to the motherboard

– special repair

level 4

lesson 1

– Set up your business

– Trends and updates

– Economic and ecological factors

If you want to enter the course and start a new phase of learning, you can click on this link Cell Phone and Tablet Repairers,