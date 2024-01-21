Travis Kelce Was Too Sweet To Rival – Who’s Dating Taylor Swift’s Friend!

This is a good green signal Taylor Swift,

If you haven’t seen it, her boyfriend travis kels led the kansas city chiefs for a big playoff win against buffalo bill, It was an exciting Sunday night game against a team that, coincidentally, included a big play nfl The star who is dating a member of Taylor’s team!

cubby josh allen has been linked to Hailee Steinfeld From May 2023, a few months ago Tai went on her first date with Trav. taylor and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Tara goes back a long way. Hey, we wouldn’t be surprised if karma The singer got advice from her old friend about dating a football star! In fact, because Taylor and Hailey are friends, we saw some speculation that they might even sit together at the game!

But the thing is that it will be a bit strange during the match as they will be in favor of the opposing teams. During those three hours, like his BF, he had to become a rival. But to show that all is well after the final whistle, Travis attempted to show his opponent some true sportsmanship.

PHOTOS: Proof: Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce are not beefing!

After the win, the tight end found Josh and gave him a big hug. A hot mic captured him saying to the quarterback:

“You know it’s all the love in the world, baby. Love you brother. Helluva job getting done here, man. It’s crazy that you came here.”

Check out the ch-ch-olive branch moment (below)!

Some people thought it was an indirect compliment, while others thought he actually said it was “crazy”. We Go there.” Certainly this is a more polite statement.

But on his weekly podcast new heights Travis has shown himself to be a true fan of the game, so we’re not at all surprised that he was showing dedication to Allen. And yes, if you ever go on a double date it’s great to keep things from getting too vague, right?

(Image via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN.)